(CNN) Investors have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, after the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Tuesday completed a 125-year climb to 30,000 points. Many Americans checked their fattened market-linked pension funds and President Donald Trump popped up for a bizarre one-minute news briefing to claim credit and "congratulate everybody" for a century-and-a-quarter of compounding interest.

Just a few miles from where Wall Street fat cats prowl, a different Thanksgiving tableau played out in Brooklyn. Scores of Great Depression-style food lines have sprung up all over the country, amid the pandemic induced economic nightmare that's deprived millions of Americans of work.

Waiting in the winter chill to receive food aid from a church, Miranda Mazyck told Meanwhile she had lost her job and seven family members to the virus, including the uncle who used to support her financially. "The funny thing about it is, I used to be a volunteer at the soup kitchen and at the pantry. When I got in (financial) trouble, it was the same people that I had to go right back to for help," said Mazyck, who says the wait for handouts can be hours long. The 53-year-old struggles to look for work while caring for her son, who can't go to school because he is at high risk of complications from Covid-19.

Waiting next to her in line was retired Salvation Army worker Nancy Lugo, 52, whose mother Carmen died of Covid-19 earlier this year. "This President we have says he's doing something good. And he doesn't see all these people that are dying. You know, we don't have the money to get those drug cocktails or anything like that. Right? I had to bury my mother and now I have my father who's dying of a broken heart," she said.

"For Thanksgiving, it's just Zoom. I'll be crying, preparing the turkey. Like come on. These are the holidays and everyone's supposed to be happy and there's just darkness. There's darkness over everything."

