Buildings collapse in Arlington, Texas, as severe storms cause major damage

(CNN) Storms moving through North Texas overnight Tuesday had fire departments racing to respond to reports of damage and collapsed buildings throughout the region.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warning were in place as winds with gusts of up to 60 mph blew through areas such as Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

The damage they left behind is significant. The Arlington Fire Department is aware of at least seven reported collapses from the storm, said Lt. Richard Fegan. The Emergency Operation Center has been activated to respond to all of the reports.

One of the calls came from a Burger Box restaurant, where a drive through awning fell and trapped a truck and its occupants, Fegan said.

No one inside was injured, he said.

A witness told CBSDFW that the collapsed happened suddenly as it was raining.

