Couple finds more than 66 bottles of Prohibition-era whiskey hidden in the walls of their New York home

(CNN) When a New York couple was told their over 100-year-old home was built by a notorious bootlegger, they passed it off as small town legend.

But during a recent home renovation, the couple discovered something that revealed the legend could be true.

In early October, Nick Drummond and Patrick Bakker said they found more than 66 bottles of whiskey from the Prohibition-era hidden within the walls and floorboards of their home, which was built in 1915.

"Our walls are filled with bundles of booze!" Drummond, who documented the unexpected find in a series of posts on social media , wrote on his Instagram. "I can't believe the rumors are true! He was actually a bootlegger! "

The couple had been living in the house nestled in the small village of Ames, located about three hours away from New York City, for a little over a year before they decided to begin major renovations two months ago.

