Rockefeller, the tiny owl that captured our hearts, is back in the wild

(CNN) There may have been mixed feelings about the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year, but there was nothing of the sort for the tiny, adorable owl that was found in it.

Rocky -- short for her nickname of "Rockefeller" -- was released back into the wild after spending several days at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, where she received only the best mice and best treatment.

On Tuesday, the center announced that the avian veterinarians and owl experts it had been working with had cleared the owl for takeoff. She was released Tuesday at dusk, in a conifer forest in Upstate New York.

Have a safe flight, Rocky!

The center filmed and posted that release on Facebook , writing it was "a success."

"She is a tough little bird and we're happy to see her back in her natural habitat," the center wrote . "We are sure that Rocky will feel your love and support through her journey south."

Read More