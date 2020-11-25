National Dog Show 2020: Here's what to know and how to watch

(CNN) While Thanksgiving may look vastly different this year, at least we can count on the National Dog Show to give us some sense of normalcy. And a break from watching football.

The annual show, hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, was held over two days on November 14 and 15 and is scheduled to air on NBC from noon to 2 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Day, following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The show can also be streamed on NBCSports.com or on the NBC Sports app which is available on mobile and connected devices, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

What's different this year?

As with many large events held this year, organizers were forced to make some adjustments this year to comply with Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

