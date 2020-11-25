Markus Paul, a strength coach for the Dallas Cowboys, dies

(CNN) Markus Paul, strength and conditioning coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, has died.

The 54-year-old experienced a non-Covid-19 related medical emergency Tuesday morning at the team's headquarters. He was immediately treated by the Cowboys' medical staff and was transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance for further treatment. It was there, while surrounded by family, that he passed away Wednesday evening, according to the team.

The cause of death is still pending.

Paul was in his 21st season as a strength and conditioning coach, according to the Cowboys website . Before he joined Dallas in 2018, he spent 11 years in the role with the New York Giants. In his time as a coach, he helped teams win five Super Bowls. Prior to coaching, he previously played football at Syracuse University, where he was a team captain and two-time All-American defensive back.

Dallas Cowboys stength and conditioning coach Markus Paul talks during an NFL football training camp Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy called Paul a leader within the organization.

