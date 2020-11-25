There is a hunger crisis in America this Thanksgiving

(CNN) It took just 10 minutes for Regina Status to pick up her Thanksgiving basket in front of her Bronx, New York, apartment. A last-minute delivery from Agatha House Foundation, a local food pantry, arrived just in time.

But in those few minutes, Status slowly pushed her food cart, fighting the cold and the whipping wind she said took her breath away. In many ways it represents her life over the past few months.

Status is one of 50 million Americans who won't have enough to eat this year, in part because of the pandemic. According to Feeding America, the largest hunger relief group in the United States, the number of hungry Americans in the US is trending towards recession numbers, when 56 million Americans were food insecure.

"I had no turkey," said Status. "I didn't even know where that was going to come from. But you know, I've got to take it one day at a time."

Regina Status stands in her kitchen with food from the Agatha House Foundation in the Bronx.

Status says she wasn't eligible for unemployment and is living off what she calls her "survival fund" -- money she received after her daughters' father died from cancer years ago. It was supposed to be for their college fund, but today it pays the bills.

