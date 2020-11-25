Denver mayor is traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, hours after asking residents to stay home

(CNN) Hours after encouraging Denver residents to avoid Thanksgiving travel, the city's mayor has plans to fly to see his family.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is flying to Mississippi to spend the holiday with his daughter and wife, according to his office.

He tweeted Wednesday morning saying that avoiding travel is a way to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The city also encouraged residents to only host Thanksgiving dinners with members of their immediate household.

In a statement sent to CNN, Hancock's spokesperson, Mike Strott, said that Hancock was traveling alone "to join his wife and daughter where the three of them will celebrate Thanksgiving at her residence instead of having them travel back to Denver."

