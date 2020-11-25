Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reveals she had a miscarriage in July

London (CNN) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed she was pregnant with her second child but suffered a miscarriage in July.

"I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," Meghan wrote.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."

The former actress and member of Britain's royal family described the difficulty of losing her second child and reflected on the hardships of the past year in the deeply personal piece.

Read More