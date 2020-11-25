Young people's anxiety levels nearly doubled during first Covid-19 lockdown, study says

(CNN) The early stages of the coronavirus pandemic and the first Covid-19 lockdown caused the number of young people with anxiety to nearly double, according to a study from the University of Bristol.

The study, released Tuesday, found that the number of people with anxiety jumped from 13% to 24% in young people between the ages of 27 and 29, and that number was higher than their parents.

Even when lockdown restrictions began to ease in June, the researchers found, anxiety levels remained high and they said they expect that to continue this winter.

The researchers used information from Bristol's Children of the 90s health study in which 14,500 pregnant women were recruited in 1991 and 1992 in order to collect nearly three decades of health and lifestyle data about the mothers and their babies, who are now nearing 30.

While many of the participants observed were from the southwest part of England, the findings were also observed in an additional group of 4,000 Scottish individuals, which the researchers say implies that these effects are not specific to those from the study.