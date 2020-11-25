(CNN) —

Chances are, there’s someone on your holiday shopping list who works from home. And while the season for giving may look a bit different this year, there are still plenty of practical, thoughtful and exciting gifts that any remote worker will enjoy (and find particularly useful).

Aside from the obvious work-from-home essentials like a laptop or computer, there are lots of home, kitchen, decor, tech and fashion items that make for the perfect presents. Not sure where to start? We’ve picked out 28 of the coolest and most useful gifts that are sure to make your loved one’s working-from-home experience more comfortable, organized and efficient.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($24.99, originally $29.99; amazon.com)

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker PHOTO: Amazon

This quick and easy-to-use sandwich maker will have a delicious breakfast sandwich ready in minutes so they can start their workday off fueled in the best way possible.

TIJN Blue-Light Blocking Glasses ($17.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

TIJN Blue-Light Blocking Glasses PHOTO: Amazon

Help protect their eyes from their computer’s harmful blue light in major style with these vintage-inspired blue-light blocking glasses.

KikiAndNim Home Office Art ($6; etsy.com)

KikiAndNim Home Office Art PHOTO: Etsy

They can spruce up their home office with a cute and quirky piece of wall art.

Baleaf Cotton Joggers with Pockets (starting at $27.99; amazon.com)

Baleaf Cotton Joggers with Pockets PHOTO: Amazon

These No. 1 bestselling joggers have garnered nearly 4,000 5-star customer reviews thanks to how soft and comfortable they are, which makes them the ultimate work-from-home pants.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 ($99.95; amazon.com)

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 PHOTO: Amazon

They’ll be able to keep their morning brew perfectly hot for hours thanks to this app-controlled smart mug from Ember.

Golden Ratio 7-Pack Chai Spiced Gold Coffee Pouches ($14.99; drinkgoldenratio.com or $15; nordstrom.com)

Golden Ratio 7-Pack Chai Spiced Gold Coffee Pouches PHOTO: Golden Ratio

The perfect gift to go with the aforementioned Ember smart mug? These easy-to-brew coffee pouches, which are delicious, smooth and rich in flavor. Choose from variations including chai spice, chocolate mint, pumpkin spice and more. Check out our review of Golden Ratio here.

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Multifunction Chair ($173.95; amazon.com)

Alera Elusion Series Mesh Mid-Back Multifunction Chair PHOTO: Amazon

An editor-favorite ergonomic mesh task chair will make sitting behind any desk infinitely more comfortable thanks to its adjustability, lumbar support and cushioned seat. This one was also named the best budget buy in our best office chairs of 2020 test.

Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion ($129; purple.com)

Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion PHOTO: Purple

And no matter where they’re stationed in their home, the Purple Ultimate Seat Cushion will make it feel like they’re sitting on a cloud. Its contoured groove helps to encourage proper posture while air channels help to keep the seat cool.

Saiji Adjustable Laptop Desk ($97.99; amazon.com)

Saiji Adjustable Laptop Desk PHOTO: Amazon

If they’re working from somewhere other than a home office desk, this adjustable laptop desk is lightweight yet sturdy, portable and perfect for saving space.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe ($99; nordstrom.com)

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Unisex Robe PHOTO: Nordstrom

Give the gift of comfort with this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe, which is made from machine-washable microfiber that’s so soft, you’ll want to treat yourself to one too.

Home Office Candle ($34; homesick.com)

Home Office Candle PHOTO: Homesick

Really, what better candle is there to accent one’s desk than this? Refresh their workspace with a candle that brings a little bit of the outdoors inside (with scents like water lilies and patchouli) along with energizing notes like cinnamon.

Treehouse Fleece-Lined Thermal Fuzzy Slipper Socks, 2-Pack ($19.99; amazon.com)

Treehouse Fleece-Lined Thermal Fuzzy Slipper Socks, 2-Pack PHOTO: Amazon

Keeping feet warm and toasty while working from home is a must — and this two-pack set of fuzzy Sherpa-lined socks is perfect to help your giftee do just that.

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device ($199; nordstrom.com or theragun.com)

Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device PHOTO: Theragun

Give them the gift of easing muscle tension, soreness and knots after a hard day’s work with the Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device, complete with three built-in speeds and perfectly portable. Check out our review of the Mini here.

Serene House Ranger Essential Oil Diffuser ($25; urbanoutfitters.com)

Serene House Ranger Essential Oil Diffuser PHOTO: Urban Outfitters

They’ll be able to fill their home office with their favorite essential oils thanks to this Serene House diffuser. Plus, it’s so gorgeous it doubles as chic room decor.

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Desk Tackle Box ($34; riflepaperco.com or anthropologie.com)

Rifle Paper Co. Garden Party Desk Tackle Box PHOTO: Rifle Paper Co.

Staying organized has never looked so pretty. This Rifle Paper Co. stationery box is complete with everything they need for their workspace, including sticky notes, paper clips, pencils, a notepad and more.

Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine ($249; amazon.com)

Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine PHOTO: Amazon

This mini elliptical machine is ideal for burning calories, boosting energy and improving circulation — all while sitting at a home office desk (or on the couch!). Plus, it comes with over 4,300 5-star customer ratings.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones ($348; amazon.com)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Headphones PHOTO: Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones are a necessity for anyone working from home. and the Sony WH-1000XM4 earned our title of the best over-ear headphones of 2020 for their superior noise-canceling ability, sound quality and all-day comfort.

Elago 3-in-1 Apple Charging Station ($22.99; amazon.com)

Elago 3-in-1 Apple Charging Station PHOTO: Amazon

Say goodbye to tangled, messy wires thanks to this editor-favorite Elago charging hub, which holds and charges daily essentials like their iPhone, AirPods or Apple Watch with ease.

Apple Watch Series 3 ($179, originally $199; amazon.com)

Apple Watch Series 3 PHOTO: Amazon

Speaking of an Apple Watch, that makes for a great holiday gift too! They’ll be able to make phone calls, send messages, monitor their heart rate, listen to music and more — all from their wrist.

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper (starting at $119.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Genuine Shearling Slipper PHOTO: Nordstrom

There’s a reason Ugg slippers are so popular: They’re comfy, cozy, keep your feet warm and are awfully cute. What’s not to love?

The Sill Jade Pothos Plant ($61; thesill.com)

The Sill Jade Pothos Plant PHOTO: The Sill

Adding a plant to their home office is an easy way to brighten up their space. Bonus: They can even help improve air quality.

Artifact Uprising Brass & Easel Calendar (starting at $49; artifactuprising.com)

Artifact Uprising Brass & Easel Calendar PHOTO: Artifact Uprising

Add a sentimental touch to their workstation with this sleek and modern easel-style brass calendar that you can personalize with meaningful photos.

Healthy Human Water Bottle Curve ($29.99; amazon.com)

Healthy Human Water Bottle Curve PHOTO: Amazon

Staying properly hydrated during the workday is easy with this water bottle, which will keep their drinks cool or hot for hours on end — and was our pick for the best water bottle of 2020.

Leuchtturm1917 Medium A5 Ruled Hardcover Notebook ($19.95; amazon.com)

Leuchtturm1917 Medium A5 Ruled Hardcover Notebook PHOTO: Amazon

Whether they’re jotting down notes during a meeting or writing their daily to-do list, a polished notebook is key.

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port ($35.99; amazon.com)

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port PHOTO: Amazon

This modern desk lamp comes with tens of thousands of rave reviews on Amazon — and for good reason. It’s equipped with five custom brightness levels, a USB charging port, a timer and touch control.

Russel+Hazel Acrylic Desk Organizer ($32; anthropologie.com)

Russel+Hazel Acrylic Desk Organizer PHOTO: Anthropologie

This acrylic desk organizer is so stylish, anyone will be excited to display it in their home office.

SimplyuniquebagsAU Personalized Mouse Pad (starting at $13.60, originally $17; etsy.com)

SimplyuniquebagsAU Personalized Mouse Pad PHOTO: Etsy

A personalized leather mouse pad is luxe, practical and thoughtful.

Prettygarden Two-Piece Matching Sweatsuit ($32.99; amazon.com)

Prettygarden Two-Piece Matching Sweatsuit PHOTO: Amazon

Because our love for all things comfy knows no boundaries, this Prettygarden two-piece matching sweatsuit is a must-have — and the epitome of a perfect work-from-home outfit.