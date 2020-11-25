(CNN) —

If it’s time to give your tired vacuum an upgrade, Black Friday is the time to do it, with deals on top brands like Dyson, Roomba, Hoover and more across a number of sites, from the brands’ own to retailers like Amazon and Target. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals on brand favorites running now through Black Friday — read on (and shop them) below.

Roomba Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Amazon

Retailer(s): Target (up to 29% off); Roomba (up to 33% off); Wayfair (up to 20% off)

These robotic vacuums by iRobot are majorly discounted on the brand’s website from November 19 all the way through December 5, giving you plenty of time to figure out what meets your household needs the most. One of our favorites? The Roomba i3+, which is on sale for $399.99, down from $599.99. It boasts a sleek-looking docking station that allows the vacuum to empty itself (you read that right), plus the ability to control your cleaning via the app or your preferred voice assistant.

Models are also on sale over at Target from November 22 through 28, with $120 off the brand’s 675 model. The e5 is also on sale for $249.99, down from $349.99.

Wayfair also has the Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum discounted down to $199.99, down from the originally $251.99.

Shark Black Friday deals

Retailer(s): Shark (up to $75 off); Target (up to 50% off)

When it comes to getting the best range of deals, head straight to the brand’s website, which is currently offering a tiered slate of discounts on its vacuums. While some exclusions apply, you can find some great deals on handheld, upright and cordless vacuums, thanks to some magic discount codes: $20 off orders $100 or more (use SAVE20 at checkout), $45 off orders $200 or more (SAVE45) and $75 off orders $300 or more (SAVE75).

The Shark ION R76, one of the brand’s robotic models, will be on sale for $149.99, down from $299.99 at Target from November 22 through 28. Enabled with Wi-Fi to let you set the cleaning schedule, it picks up pet hair while steering clear of furniture and has three types of brushes for a super-clean scrub.

Dyson Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Dyson

Retailer(s): Dyson (more than 30% off); Amazon (up to 25% off); Target (more than 40% off)

Dyson’s vacuums might be on the pricier side, but those who have ‘em love ‘em. Save big on select makes and models during the brand’s Black Friday deals, which span most major retailers as well as dyson.com.

Starting Sunday, November 21, at Amazon, you’ll be able to take $150 off the brand’s cord-free V10 Animal vacuum, which has incredible deep-cleaning suction, up to 60 minutes of run time and filtration that captures 99.99% of all particles, dust and allergens.

If you head over to dyson.com, you’ll also be able to take $150 off Dyson’s V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum, a lean, mean cleaning machine that converts to a handheld and comes with a ton of attachments to get every last dust bunny out from your home.

The vacuums will also be on sale at Target, with its Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum on sale November 22 through 28 for $199.99 instead of its usual $349.99. It has a super-maneuverable, self-adjusting head that means it detects the right level of cleaning for whatever floor type you have, without you having to do a thing — and it’s bagless, which eliminates one more step from your process.

Black & Decker Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Amazon

Retailer(s): Target (more than 35% off)

Head to Target for big savings on one of Black & Decker’s best-known models. The iconic Dustbuster Hand Vacuum (the one you grew up with, but better) is $24.99 instead of $39.99 while Target’s Black Friday deals run from November 22 to 28. It’s a lifesaver for the little spills that come with the holidays’ flurry of cooking, baking and crafting — and it has a brush for the inevitable crumbs on the couch too.

Eufy Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Amazon

Retailer(s): Amazon (up to 40% off)

Anker’s robotic vacuums are well loved and deliver when it comes to performance. There are some great deals on Eufy vacuums going on over at Amazon during the holidays, with models like the BoostIQ RoboVac 30c on sale for $179.99 instead of the usual $299.99 — a discount of $120 that’s pretty hard to say no to (in our humble opinion). Perfect for floors from hard laminate to medium-pile carpet, this dirt-sucker-upper works with Alexa, has 100 minutes of cleaning time and doesn’t sound any louder than your microwave.

The brand’s G30 is also on sale, marked down from $319.99 to $229.99. Beyond the ability to intelligently navigate (and hoover) your home, it has 2000Pa of suction to get every last crumb, hair and dust bunny off the floor, plus an automatically triggered BoostIQ to kick the vacuum into hard drive (aka 1.5x its normal cleaning power) when the vacuum senses it’s needed.

Hoover Black Friday deals

Retailer(s): Target (more than 50% off)

Hoover makes great midprice vacuums perfect for everyday cleaning, and there are some great deals going on at Target on the brand’s top-rated cleaners from November 22 through 28. The Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is $110 off, marked down to $79.99 from $189.99. The vacuum has a 30-foot power cord to go from room to room easily, plus easy-to-navigate steering and tech that blocks 99% of allergens.

Dirt Devil Black Friday deals

Retailer(s): Target (more than 15% off)

Dirt Devil’s known for great vacuum cleaners at a wallet-friendly price, and those prices get even lower with some of the deals going on right now at retailers like Target.

The brand’s bagless Endura Express is $49.99 instead of $59.99 and can grab dirt off hard floors as well as carpets, thanks to a multi-floor brushroll and CleanPath suction tech.

Bissell Black Friday deals

PHOTO: Amazon

Retailer(s): Bissell (up to 25% off); Target (up to 25% off)

Head on over to Bissell’s website to save big on some of the brand’s best-loved models from November 25 to 28. Use the code BLACKFRIDAY20 to take 10% off pretty much everything on the site on orders under $50. If you’re up for spending a little more, then you can get 15% off when you spend $50 to $149.99 — and 25% off orders over $150.

There are just a few exceptions to the sale, though they shouldn’t limit your choices too much: the Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum, the CrossWave Multisurface Wet and Dry Vac, the ProHeat 2X Revolution Carpet Cleaner, the TurboClean PowerBrush Pet and the Big Green Professional Carpet Cleaner.

From November 21 through 28, several Bissel models are also on sale at Target, and they’re great for a whole range of cleaning needs. Deep cleaning? Check out the ProHeat portable deep cleaner, on sale for $89.99, down from $119.99. For more balanced wet/dry action, check out the CrossWave cordless wet/dry vacuum for an all-in-one, get-it-done machine — it’s on sale for $349.99 instead of $399.99.

Tineco Black Friday deals

Retailer(s): Best Buy (up to $190 off); Walmart (more than 25% off)

Tineco has some seriously innovative cleaning tech and will be offering up to $190 off on bestbuy.com beginning November 22 and running until November 28. You can save big on the cordless Tineco A10 Tango Stick Vacuum, which will be $179.99 instead of its regular price of $249.99 — it’s a great pick for everyday cleaning and weighs in at a lightweight 5 pounds. Or take care of two jobs in one with the Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner Wet Dry Vacuum, on sale at Best Buy for $279.99, down from $399.99. It washes and vacuums your hard floors at the same time, plus it has a handy LED screen that changes color to let you know when the floor is totally dirt-free (goals, no?).

Tineco’s also on sale at Walmart from November 30 to December 5, with models like the Pure One S11 Spartan available for $219.99, down from $299.99. This cordless vac has a 450-watt motor and a design that converts to a hand vac for getting every nook and cranny of your house. Plus, it has a high-tech display that monitors suction and battery usage and gives you real-time cleaning feedback too.