The appeal of Ugg boots, slippers and slides are undeniable. Soft and warm, cozy and stylish, the brand churns out footwear options that our feet are practically begging us to buy. From tall boots to keep your tootsies warm in the chilliest of temps, to fuzzy sandals that are practically made for the ‘gram, Ugg is a shoe-making powerhouse.

But, alas, they don’t come cheap. And considering Ugg’s widespread availability at retailers both big and small, the brand’s price points can vary drastically. To help you navigate this discounted comfy shoe landscape, we’ve pulled together a list of our Ugg faves for him and her, and where you can find them on sale this Black Friday.

Ugg sales at Nordstrom

Ugg Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie ($99.90, originally $160; nordstrom.com)

Classic Mini Fluff Genuine Shearling Bootie PHOTO: Nordstrom

Nordstrom jumped into the Black Friday game early this year with its Cyber Deals, which began on November 20 and are running through December 1, with new deals being unveiled throughout the sale. First up: This adorable mini boot bearing an ultra-fluffy shearling shaft is equal parts cozy and cute — and as of this week, cheap (er) too!

Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot ($119.90, originally $179.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Classic Femme Toggle Wedge Boot PHOTO: Nordstrom

We love any boot that adds a few inches to our height, which is exactly what the Femme Toggle does, thanks to its hidden wedge. The boot is a chic alternative to the Ugg classic, but fear not it still bear some of the signature brand details. Shearling? Check. Toggle? Check. Split shaft? Check. Done and done.

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot ($99.90, originally $150; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot PHOTO: Nordstrom

Grab one of the most iconic Ugg boot styles for under $100. The mini features the brand’s signature shearling and we adore this gray shade that will seemingly go with every winter outfit imaginable.

Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot (starting at $89.90, originally starting at $120; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Neumel Chukka Boot PHOTO: Nordstrom

A classic lace-up option from Ugg, this boot can take you from cool fall days to icier winters with its signature Uggpure lining and lugged sole. It’s also available in a whopping 12 colors.

Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie ($99.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Elisa Genuine Shearling Bootie PHOTO: Nordstrom

For a much more utilitarian and sturdier Ugg boot, check out this cute shearling bootie from the brand, which has a moto-chic silhouette, a 1-inch heel and a rubber sole to grip slippier conditions.

Ugg Men’s Tasman Slipper ($59.90, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Ugg Men's Tasman Slipper PHOTO: Nordstrom

With more than 1,100 positive reviews, the Tasman is a top-selling Ugg slipper for men for good reason — lightweight and ultra-warm with a shearling lining, the shoe can survive outdoors too, thanks to a durable rubber sole. And at this price point, the slipper is a no-brainer great gift for dad.

Chayze Platform Sneaker ($59.90, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Chayze Platform Sneaker PHOTO: Nordstrom

Well this is a departure for the brand. This platform sneaker, which gets major points from its reviewers for its plushness and easy flatform, can be a pop of color to any winter outfit, or equally gorgeous come spring. It’s available in black, gray and white as well.

Ugg sales at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Fashion Boot (starting at $82.49, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Fashion Boot PHOTO: Amazon

Amazon has long had a vast Ugg selection, and that includes several discounted pairs from the Ugg’s little sister brand Koolaburra. Similar to the classic tall boot, this version dubbed Victoria is also reminiscent of the brand’s iconic Bailey style, with bows and faux sheepskin on display.

Did we mention it has more than 3,100 positive reviews? Snatch it up in chestnut or black for roughly 18% off.

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot (starting at $64.99, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Short Fashion Boot PHOTO: Amazon

Nearly identical to Ugg’s Classic Short II Boot, this version from sub-brand Koolaburra comes in at more than 100 bucks cheaper than the real thing. The sale price is available in all three hues, chestnut, black and light gray.

Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Lezly Slipper (starting at $44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Lezly Slipper PHOTO: Amazon

This we know: Ugg makes one heck of a slipper. And that includes this cute Koolaburra pair, that comes in four colors (black, chestnut, red and light pink) and features a soft, faux fur lining and durable rubber sole. More to know: It also has over 1,600 positive reviews on Amazon.

Ugg sales at Zappos

Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Boot ($111.95, originally $159.95; zappos.com)

Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Boot PHOTO: Zappos

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Zappos released footwear collaborations with seven brands, including Ugg. The result is this festive boot featuring a knit upper, suede heel and brand’s classic sheepskin lining.

Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Slipper ($79.89, originally $129.95; zappos.com)

Zappos 20th x Holiday Sweater Slipper PHOTO: Zappos

Another holiday-themed shoe we love? This slipper in the same sweet winter pattern. And with a sole like that, consider this the perfect shoe for quick outdoor errands too.

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia ($34.99, originally $49.99; zappos.com)

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia PHOTO: Zappos

Let us count the ways we love this plush navy blue slide. Perfect for lounging inside (in style!) this winter, the faux-fur slipper can also be worn outside thanks to its ultra-thick rubber outsole.