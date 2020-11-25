(CNN) —

Spanx knows how to put on a great Black Friday sale, and 2020’s is no exception: Everything on the website will be 20% off from Wednesday, November 25, through Cyber Monday on November 30 — including favorites like the brand’s famous faux leather leggings and Bra-llelujah! Bras.

Unsurprisingly, pieces tend to sell out quickly, so start shopping early to make sure you can grab the styles and sizes you want. Read on for some of our favorite picks from the sale, below.

Faux Leather Leggings ($78.40, originally $98; spanx.com)

Faux Leather Leggings PHOTO: SPANX

One of the brand’s bestsellers, Spanx’s Faux Leather Leggings are perfect for winter’s long sweaters and cardigans — and they’ll add a little glam to those work-from-home days too.

___________________________________________________________________________

Leather-Like Jogger ($118.40, originally $148; spanx.com)

Leather-Like Jogger PHOTO: SPANX

This new addition to Spanx’s lineup takes the leather look that’s made the brand’s Faux Leather leggings so beloved and spun it off into stylish joggers that are perfect for work, errands and Saturdays around the house.

___________________________________________________________________________

Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette ($46.40, originally $58; spanx.com)

Bra-llelujah! Lightly Lined Bralette PHOTO: SPANX

All the smoothing and comfort of Spanx’s much-loved Bra-llelujah! Line but with a fuller-coverage style for under your favorite tees and sweaters. Plus, there’s no metal hardware or elastic, so the fit stays supportive without poking or squeezing.

___________________________________________________________________________

Suit Yourself Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit ($70.40, originally $88; spanx.com)

Suit Yourself Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Thong Bodysuit PHOTO: SPANX

Perfect for under this season’s skirts, high-waisted trousers and jumpers, this turtleneck bodysuit is here for all your base-layer needs — and features some smoothing superpowers too.

___________________________________________________________________________

Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings ($88, originally $110; spanx.com)

Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings PHOTO: SPANX

Perfect for at-home bootcamps in the backyard or a midday YouTube yoga break, these 7/8 leggings are made with sculpting performance fabric that stays opaque for squats and a contoured waistband that won’t wiggle down while you jog. And did we mention how cute they are as well?

___________________________________________________________________________

Everyday Shaping Panties Boy Short ($17.60, originally $22; spanx.com)

Everyday Shaping Panties Boy Short PHOTO: SPANX

These high-waisted shaping boy shorts are great under high-waisted trousers and make for perfect coverage under floaty skirts and dresses on windy days too.

___________________________________________________________________________

Low-Profile Minimizer Bra ($54.40, originally $68; spanx.com)

Low-Profile Minimizer Bra PHOTO: SPANX

Great for under button-up blouses, this minimizer bra reduces breast size up to an inch while keeping everything comfortable and smooth.

___________________________________________________________________________

Micro-Fishnet Midthigh Shaping Tights ($33.60, originally $42; spanx.com)

Micro-Fishnet Midthigh Shaping Tights PHOTO: SPANX

Give your all-black winter uniform a little texture by swapping opaque tights for fishnets. These also pair great with brogues, boots and sneakers.

___________________________________________________________________________

Men’s Graduated Compression Socks ($25.60, originally $32; spanx.com)

Men's Graduated Compression Socks PHOTO: SPANX

Give the gift of comfortable feet with these graduated compression socks (masquerading as dress socks) that provide all-day support and comfort by improving circulation.

