(CNN) —

Though still a few days out, Black Friday deals are already underway at a number of retailers. We have an exhaustive list of more than 300 sales happening now. But we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Black Friday deals we found today:

Designed for yoga, the the Wunder Under tights have minimalist seams and a wide, high-rise waistband that pulls the tummy in. Scoop up this pair in heathered black for nearly $30 off.

Tushy Classic

We loved the Tushy Classic bidet when we tried it out. It’s easy to use, relatively simple to install and its design is extremely minimalist-chic, meaning it doesn’t immediately catch your attention when you walk in. You can save on it now, as it’s down to $75.65 with code BROWN15 (originally $89).

Take $150 off Dyson’s V8 Absolute cord-free vacuum (now $299.99, down from $449.99), a lean, mean, cleaning machine that converts to a handheld and comes with a ton of attachments to get every last dust bunny out from your home.

While not the steepest discount of 11%, this is the first time we’re seeing the Steelcase Series 1 office chair on sale since we named it the best overall office chair back in July. It’s now $352.75, down from its original price of $395. In our testing, it stood out as one of the most customizable, high-quality, comfortable office chairs on the market. The Steelcase Series 1 beat out most of its pricier competitors across testing categories, scoring less than a single point lower than our highest-rated chair, the $1,036 Steelcase Leap, easily making it the best bang for the buck and a clear winner for our best office chair overall.

We loved the Jashen V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner when we tested it out ourselves. This Dyson-like cordless vacuum boasts tremendous suction, useful smart capabilities and a long battery life to make all your cleaning dreams come true. And now, it’s discounted to $169.97, down all the way from its $350 MSRP.

Cozy season is here, and the Bliss Plush Robe’s is what comfort dreams are made of. It’s made of fleece, is long and features a shawl collar and pockets. It’s currently $39.90, down from the original $69 price.

The bestselling hot air brush makes it easy to get the perfect bouncy blowout without setting foot in a salon. Don’t just take our word for it, either: The One Step has an average rating of 4.5 stars from a whopping 85,000 reviews. It’s now 51% off, matching its previous all-time low price of $29.39 (originally $59.99)

This Alexa-enabled device comes with a microphone array, small LED strip, speaker and USB-A port. Right now, you can nab this smart device for $9.99, 60% off its usual $24.99 price.

This down comforter features a 100% cotton cover and white down fill that’s perfect for all-season comfort. Get the Eider & Ivory, which boasts nearly flawless costumer reviews, for just $95.99 — 62% off it’s normal $249.99 price tag.

No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Right now, you can save $35 on the SodaStream Fizzi with a 60-liter cylinder. That brings the price down to just $49.99 (originally $85.19), just a few dollars shy of its all-time low price.

The Kasa smart plug allows you to seamlessly control devices from anywhere. You can also power devices on or off and set schedules with your smartphone using the Kasa smart app. It’s currently 44% off its original $22.99 price.

Perfect for socially distanced outdoor gatherings, JBL’s Flip 5 is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers around. The tough, waterproof design means you can bring it to the beach or poolside, while 12 hours of playtime means the party never has to end. You can get it now for just $69.95, down from the original $119.95 price.

These buzzy and pro athlete-backed massage guns rarely — if ever — go one sale. But today, the whole range is seeing discounts between $25 and $150 off. That means you can score the portable Mini for $174 (originally $199) and the professional-grade Pro massage gun for $449 (originally $599).

The Mirror is a futuristic home workout solution that hangs on your wall. Packed with thousands of classes, it can turn basically anywhere in your house into a gym. We reviewed it ourselves and really enjoyed the variety of classes. Right now you can get The Mirror for $500 off its original price of $1,495 with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Crisp your food to perfection (without oil) in the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, which features seven built-in smart programs including bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie. Nab it today at an all-time low price of $89, down from its usual $119.