Apple AirPods are sure to be on a lot of holiday shopping lists this year, and for good reason: These true wireless earbuds offer fast and easy connectivity, auto play/pause and instant pairing to all your Apple devices. And as we head into Black Friday, we’re already seeing deals on three different AirPods models.

AirPods Pro are at an all-time low price

Word of caution: The AirPods Pro, which are our top pick for the best true wireless earbuds, are on lots of people’s radar this time of year. Because of that, we don’t expect this deal to last very long before selling out.

All AirPods sales happening right now

The AirPods with a wired charging case, the cheapest option of the group, can be found for as little as $119. The AirPods with a charging case, which can be used with a wireless charging pad, are marked down to $149 and the AirPods Pro are $189.