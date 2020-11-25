(CNN) —

Apple AirPods are sure to be on a lot of holiday shopping lists this year, and for good reason: These true wireless earbuds offer fast and easy connectivity, auto play/pause and instant pairing to all your Apple devices. And as we head into Black Friday, we’re already seeing deals on three different AirPods models.

For example, the AirPods with a wired charging case, the cheapest option of the group, can be found for as little as $119. The AirPods with a charging case, which can be used with a wireless charging pad, are marked down to $149, and the AirPods Pro are $189.

However, you might want to wait a couple more days for the AirPods Pro to go on sale. Starting Wednesday, November 27 at 7 p.m. ET, Walmart will have the AirPods Pro at an all-time low price of $169. That’s $20 less than Woot’s current deal of $189.99, and $80 off the AirPods Pro standard price when purchased from Apple.

AirPods sales happening right now

AirPods with charging case ($119, originally $159)

AirPods with wireless charging case ($149.99, originally $199)

AirPods Pro ($189.99, originally $249)

AirPods Pro ($199.99, originally $249)

AirPods Black Friday sale at Walmart (starting November 27 at 7 p.m. ET)

AirPods Pro ($169, originally $249)

Word of caution: The AirPods Pro, which are our top pick for the best true wireless earbuds, are on lots of people’s radar this time of year. Because of that, we don’t expect this deal to last very long before selling out.

To better your chances of nabbing the AirPods Pro at this lowest-ever price, we’d recommend you bookmark the sales page and be around as close to 7 p.m. ET as possible. If you do miss out — or just want to avoid the rush — the deal currently live at woot.com is still a no-brainer.