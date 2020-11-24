(CNN) Researchers have long known that the meat-eating Tyrannosaurus rex had a teenage growth spurt, gaining around 35 to 45 pounds per week, to reach its colossal size.

But up until now, it hasn't been clear whether all dinosaurs shared this growth pattern. Was a T. rex-style period of extreme growth the only way dinos became full-fledged adults?

A study of fossilized bone samples from 11 different dinosaurs published Tuesday has revealed that while some transformed during an adolescent growth spurt, others grew slow and steady.

Like tree trunks, dinosaur bones have rings that show how the creatures grew and aged.

"Most animals have a period every year when they stop growing, traditionally suggested to be in times like winter when food is more scarce. It shows up in the bones as a line, like a tree ring," said Tom Cullen, a scientific affiliate of Chicago's Field Museum and the lead author of a new study in Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

