Princeton undergrads can return to campus next semester. They just have to stick to some strict rules

(CNN) Princeton University is welcoming its undergraduate students back to campus next semester -- with some strings attached.

Most instruction will still be online, and classes that are in person will have a hybrid format, meaning each class has an online component.

In a letter to the student community, Eisgruber said all students who return to campus must participate in the university's testing program and will be required to quarantine when they arrive.

Eisgruber also announced a recently set up Covid-19 testing laboratory that will be available to use. The lab is reportedly able to test a minimum of 2,000 individual samples per day. There are 8,213 combined undergraduate and graduate students on its campus , with an additional 1,289 faculty members.

"We have concluded that if we test the campus population regularly, and if everyone on campus rigorously adheres to public health guidance about masking, social distancing and other practices, we can welcome a far greater number of students back to Princeton," Eisgruber wrote.

The decision to reopen the campus to all students comes at the same time as hospitalization across the US reaches a record high. Three million new Covid-19 infections were reported in the first three weeks of this month. At the same time, colleges and universities around the country are canceling in-person classes in anticipation of this trend continuing.

"I think it will be easily by the end of 2021, and perhaps even into the next year, before we start having some semblances of normality," Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a University of Melbourne panel discussion.

Princeton plans to host several town halls next week to answer questions from students and their families.