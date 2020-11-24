Football fans hoping for a normal Thanksgiving can expect things to look a little bit different

(CNN) With the annual Thanksgiving Day takeover by the NFL only days away, fans are hoping for a sense of normalcy for the holidays with three games scheduled to take place Thursday.

The NFL typically dominates the TV schedule in households around the United States with games spread throughout the day, and watching football before and after Thanksgiving feasts has become tradition for many families.

However, this year things will look a little bit different.

For starters, players will now be required to wear face coverings on the sideline during games. Coaches who call plays, who were previously permitted to wear a face shield in lieu of a face covering, will also now be required to wear a mask or double-layered gaiter -- details the NFL provided teams in a memo distributed on Monday and obtained by CNN Sports from a league source.

And don't expect any post-game embraces either. Players and team personnel will now be only be permitted to "briefly" interact with the opposing team while wearing masks before "promptly" returning to their locker rooms.