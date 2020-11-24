Toronto Zoo polar bear promoted to 'honorary master corporal' by the Canadian Army

(CNN) The Canadian Army is celebrating the promotion of one of its furriest members.

Juno the polar bear, who lives at the Toronto Zoo, was adopted by the army shortly after she was born on Remembrance Day 2015. Polar bears are the army's official mascot, and given her birthdate, she was named for the Canadian landings on Juno Beach in World War II.

The army gave Juno the honorary ranking of private, and later corporal, the zoo said.

Now, five years after she was born, Juno is still moving up the ranks.

"Juno has reached a new milestone and was promoted by the Canadian Army from Honorary Corporal to the esteemed ranking of Honorary Master Corporal," the zoo said on Facebook this month.

