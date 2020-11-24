Police arrest man who said he had Covid-19 and spat at hikers who weren't wearing masks

(CNN) Massachusetts police have arrested a man who told two hikers who weren't wearing masks he had Covid-19 and spat at them several times.

Hale Powell, 71, was charged with assault and battery and false threat of a biological agent, Ashburnham Police said in a statement.

Powell is accused of spitting on two hikers who were not wearing masks last week at the Hudson Overlook on the Midstate Trail in Ashburnham, calling them selfish and "completely irresponsible."

Face masks or cloth coverings are required in all public places in Massachusetts, indoors and outdoors, even if people are able to maintain six feet of social distancing, according to a revised November 6 order from Gov. Charlie Baker.

Powell pleaded not guilty to the charges in Winchendon District Court on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Worcester County District Attorney's office. CNN has reached out to Powell and his attorney, Robert Normandin, for comment.

