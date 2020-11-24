California prosecutors say thousands of people, including inmates, fraudulently applied for stimulus money and may have cost the state $1 billion

(CNN) Thousands of inmates throughout California -- including death row inmates -- may have bilked the state's unemployment benefits system of up to a billion dollars in what prosecutors called "the largest ever taxpayer fraud to occur in this state's history."

Murderers, rapists, child molesters and serial killers are among thousands of prisoners implicated in a scam in which inmates -- or people using their identities -- filed for unemployment insurance and the $600 per week federal Covid-19 relief that accompanied it, according to Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert, who outlined the issue at a news conference Tuesday.

Schubert described the scam as an all-encompassing effort that included every facility in California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, including local, state and federal institutions.

"That money was stolen from the coffers of the California government," said Schubert, who was joined by district attorneys from Kern and El Dorado counties and a US attorney Tuesday.

But a large part of the scam involved federal government money "in the form of the $600 per week supplemental unemployment insurance," US Attorney McGregor Scott said at the news conference.

