Local restaurant in Cleveland is shocked when a customer leaves a $3,000 tip

(CNN) A local restaurant in Cleveland received a holiday surprise as it was voluntarily closing due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in Ohio.

Brendon Ring, who owns staple local establishment Nighttown, told CNN that he was having lunch at his restaurant when a semi-regular customer came over and left his check at his table that included a $3,000 tip.

"Covid is so out of control in Ohio that I decided to voluntarily close down until January," Ring said.

"We got kind of busy on Sunday with a lot of our regulars coming in since it was our last day ... this guy came in and walked up to the bar and ordered a pint of Stella and he took a couple of sips out of it and said to the manager, "Can I just get my check?"'

The man, who Ring said wishes to be anonymous, then brought it over to Ring's table and told him to share it with the wait staff.

