Qatar identifies mother of newborn girl abandoned at international airport

Abu Dhabi (CNN) Qatar says it has identified the parents of a newborn baby found abandoned at Doha international airport last month, in an incident that sparked widespread anger after more than a dozen women said they were invasively searched during the initial investigation.

In a statement Monday, a Qatari prosecutor said that an unspecified number of airport security staff responsible for carrying out examinations of female passengers have been charged and could face prison sentences of up to three years.

The prosecutor said it had also charged the child's mother, who has left the country, with attempted murder and that it had launched legal proceedings to arrest her. The mother identified only as of "Asian nationality" could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted, the statement said.

The mother is believed to have boarded and departed on a flight out of Qatar sometime after abandoning the infant at the airport. The statement did not say where she had traveled to.

Authorities in Qatar said that the newborn baby was found either in or beside a trash can in a bathroom at Hamad International Airport in Doha on October 2. The infant is now being taken care of by Qatari authorities.

