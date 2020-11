Navajo Nation faces devastating loss from Covid-19 pandemic

Navajo Nation, Pinon, Arizona (CNN) A thick cloud of dust kicks up behind cars as they meander down a rugged dirt road into town. The bone-shaking journey to Pinon, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation is a long one filled with sharp bumps and deep potholes.

Much like the drive into Pinon, the Navajo Nation's struggles with the coronavirus have been far from easy. The community surpassed New York state for the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the United States in May

The Navajo had 2,304.41 cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 people at its peak in May, compared to the New York state rate of 1,806 cases per 100,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Since the pandemic began up until November 22, the Navajo Nation has had 15,039 cases out of its population of 173,667 from the 2010 census, which means this hard-hit population has over 8,659 cases per 100,000 people.

A recent surge in positive cases forced the Navajo Nation to go on lockdown until December 6. School is fully online, and most businesses are closed as the Navajo Nation works to reduce the spread of the virus. Essential businesses must close by 3 p.m. each day.

