(CNN) A French man has been fined for breaking lockdown rules after declaring in a written statement that he was leaving his house to "smash a guy's face in," police told CNN.

The 39-year-old man, living in Brittany, northwestern France, was hiding behind a car early Saturday morning when he was spotted by a police patrol.

He appeared to be drunk, police said. He was questioned and officers discovered that he was carrying a flick knife.

Police checked his explanation for being outside and found that the man had written in the permission form: "I've gone to smash a guy's face in. That's my excuse and it's a good one."

Read More