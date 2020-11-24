(CNN) —

Unbelievable deals on a 4K TV has become a Black Friday tradition, and this year is no different. Only instead of waiting for the day after Thanksgiving to pick up a new TV, you can find some fantastic deals right now.

Many of the deals we’ve rounded up below share a lot of the same features as the TVs we reviewed in our best TV roundup, and we’re still watching for some of our winners to go on sale.

Nonetheless, you’ll find some great deals rounded up below. From an inexpensive Toshiba FireTV Edition to a high-end 75-inch Samsung Q80T there’s something for everyone on sale this year.

Amazon

50-inch TCL 5-Series 4K UHD TV ($399.99; amazon.com)

TCL has had a tremendous 2020, with the TCL 6-series taking the crown as our top pick for best overall TV this year. For its part, the 5-series offers many of the same features as the 6-series, such as 4K UHD, along with HDR and Dolby Vision support. In other words, the picture is going to look fantastic on the 5-series, and at this price, you’re getting a heck of a deal.

43-inch Toshiba 4K UHD Fire TV Edition ($209.99, originally $229.99; amazon.com)

Looking for a smaller TV? This 43-inch FireTV Edition made by Toshiba will get the job done. It’s 4K UHD display supports Dolby Vision and HDR for improved picture quality, and it runs Amazon’s FireTV OS, so you won’t have to worry about adding a streaming box to it. Simply unbox it, set it up and start binging your favorite shows.

55-inch Sony A8H OLED TV ($1,498, originally $1,698; amazon.com)

Our pick for best luxury TV is seeing a big discount again on Amazon. This 55-inch A8H OLED is down to just $1,498 and still delivers one of the best pictures available. Colors are especially vibrant and contrast points are super dark. It’s all thanks to the individual pixels making up an image. Lastly, it’s basically all screen with minimal bezels all around.

75-inch Samsung Q60T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($1,197.99, originally $1,499.99; amazon.com or samsung.com)

Samsung’s Q60T series LED TV uses Quantum Dot technology to provide a 4K UHD picture. The 75-inch HDR display uses a Dual LED system for more contrast. You’ll get the full 4K experience with the Q60T, which is powered by Samsung’s Tizen TV OS, giving you access to apps like Netflix and Hulu.

65-inch Samsung Q80T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($1,497.99, originally $1,799.99; amazon.com or samsung.com)

Stepping up the quality a little more compared to the Q60T and Q70T, the Q80T includes controlled backlights for better contrast and deeper blacks. It also offers a wider viewing angle with anti-glare, so you can sit anywhere in the room and not worry about reflection. It also includes better sound, with two top and bottom speakers.

65-inch Sony Class X900H Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV ($999.99, originally $1,399.99; amazon.com)

The Sony X900H has a 120Hz refresh rate, making it appealing to gamers, and smooths out the picture for action movies or sporting events. It supports Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, and has Google’s Android TV platform built-in, so you can download apps and games directly from the Play Store.

Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 80 Series 4K LED UHD Smart WebOS TV ($999.99, originally $1,499.99; bestbuy.com)

LG’s 80 Series LED TV includes Active HDR, meaning it will adjust the picture based on the scene in real time, providing a clear and realistic picture. LG’s WebOS gives you access to all of your favorite streaming services, and includes support for AirPlay, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The remote acts as a mouse with a point and click feature, as well as a microphone so you can use voice commands.

75-inch Samsung Q70T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($1,499.99, originally $2,099.99; bestbuy.com or samsung.com)

Samsung’s QLED displays are bright and vibrant, much in the same way that standard LED screens are. The Q70T series has Quantum HDR for improved color accuracy and uses Dual LEDs for better contrast. With Tizen built-in, you can use the TV’s OS to stream content without the need for a streaming box. And with support for 120Hz refresh rate, the gamers in your family will love the look of this TV.

50-inch Toshiba LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV Edition ($259.99, originally $379.99; bestbuy.com)

Toshiba’s FireTV Edition isn’t going to be the best-looking 4K picture, but that’s by design. The already affordable TV set is even more affordable this holiday season. It runs Amazon’s FireTV OS, meaning you can stream from a number of services, including HBO Max, and use the Alexa functionality that’s built right into the remote to control your smart home devices or ask for weather updates.

55-inch Vizio OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV ($899.99, originally $1,299.99; bestbuy.com)

Vizio’s OLED TV uses the same display technology as most smartphones from Apple and Samsung. That translates into brighter colors, with more saturation and life-like images, along with deeper blacks. The 120Hz display is ideal for gaming on the new PS5 or Xbox Series X.

75-inch LG Class UN6970 Series 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV ($649.99, originally $849.99; bestbuy.com)

LG’s UN6970 Series TV runs WebOS TV that not only includes apps like Sling or Amazon Prime Video, but it also works with Apple’s AirPlay and HomeKit smart home platform, enabling Siri support. In addition to Apple’s voice assistant, you can use Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to control it. It also boasts wide viewing angles, thanks to its LCD display which also features HDR10 and TruMotion 120 support.

Walmart

50-inch Vizio M6x 4K HDR Smart TV ($298, originally $349; walmart.com)

Vizio’s M6x-Series is affordable, but doesn’t spare any of the features you’d expect from a high-end TV. For example, you’ll get a gaming engine that recognizes when an Xbox or Playstation is in use and tailors the picture for the best performance. It also supports Dolby Vision HDR, with rich colors and contrast. You can even AirPlay a video from your iPhone or use the built-in Chromecast feature to stream from your Android phone.

Target

50-inch Samsung Smart 4K Crystal UHD TV TU8000 Series ($379.99, originally $429.99; target.com)

If you’re looking for a sharp picture on an entry-level TV, look no further than this Smart 4K Crystal UHD TV from Samsung. You’ll still get a 4K picture with HDR capabilities for improved color, just don’t expect it to match the picture quality of Samsung’s more expensive QLED TVs.

55-inch LG NanoCell 81 Series 5K UHD Smart TV ($499.99, originally $699.99; target.com)

LG’s NanoCell tech may sound nerdy, but all that should matter to you is that you’ll see more vivid colors and enjoy wide viewing angles. You can control the TV using the included Magic Remote, through Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri with AirPlay and HomeKit support. Our favorite feature? It’s impressively thin bezels.