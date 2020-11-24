(CNN) —

Black Friday isn’t just about buying the latest big screen for your living room, it’s also a great time to pick up those big ticket furniture items you’ve been thinking and talking about all year.

If you’ve been looking to makeover your bedroom, living room or maybe the whole house, these are the sales for you. Below, find our favorite Black Friday furnishing deals organized by retailer, so you can shop for the best deals from home.

Wayfair PHOTO: Wayfair

The online furniture retail giant is offering deep Black Friday discounts — up to 80% — on big ticket items, including living room seating up to 70% off, bedroom furniture from $79.99, GE appliances up to 40% off, area rugs up to 80% off, bedding up to 80% off and office furniture (WFH setup, anyone?) from $75 through December 4.

Among our favorite pieces is the Mercury Row Imani Velvet 81.5” Square Arm Sleeper (starting at $359.99, originally $509.99) and the Foundstone Mila Task Chair (starting at $94.99, originally $159.99).

Birch Lane PHOTO: Birch Lane

The brand for any and all traditional and farmhouse home goods is offering some jaw-dropping Black Friday deals on your favorite all-American styles, with many items priced up to 50% off as well. Find fantastic discounts on accent chairs, accent pillows, area rugs, bedding and more through December 1.

Raymour & Flanigan PHOTO: Raymour & Flanigan

The furniture store is offering dramatic daily deals, plus 15% off automatically for purchases under $2,500 and 20% off automatically for purchases over $2,500. It’s also offering 18 months special financing with no interest and 0% APR.

Farmhouse furniture is 25% off, as is traditional furniture. Kitchen islands are marked down 25%, and you’ll also find great deals on fireplaces and all the holiday trimmings and trees to make your home festive.

The classically styled Shiloh Sofa ($849.96, originally $999.95) is an easy fit in many home styles, and we love the Gino Leather Sofa ($977.46, originally $1,149.95) in classic dark brown leather.

All Modern PHOTO: All Modern

Minimalist, midcentury, industrial and bohemian styles you love are all discounted with Black Friday deals from the modern home brand. We found rugs, beds, sofas, coffee tables and more for up to 50% off through December 4.

Crane & Canopy PHOTO: Crane & Canopy

The luxury bedding retailer — and we can attest, its products feel so luxe — is offering 20% off bedding, sheets and décor with code YAY20 through November 30. You’ll see your discount when you checkout.

The Pacific Navy set (starting at $35) will give your bedroom a sophisticated, coastal vibe, and the Page Blue duvet and shams (starting at $35) with a 300 thread count sateen weave will have you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud.

Joss & Main PHOTO: Joss & Main

The classically modern brand has already launched extensive Black Friday discounts, some as deep as 50% off. You’ll find deep discounts on headboards, beds, rugs, accent chairs and more.

Tuft & Needle PHOTO: Tuft & Needle

The direct-to-consumer furniture retailer is offering a pre-Black Friday sale through November 25, with 10% off sitewide. Then there’s a Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale through November 30 with 20% shaved off sitewide, finally followed by a Cyber Week sale from that runs from December 1 through December 6, which means 10% taken off sitewide again. Tired yet?

You’ll find sales on its signature Wood Frame bed ($895.50, originally $995), a clean and modern platform bed available in high-quality oak or walnut, and the Contrast Platform Bed ($636, originally $795), a chic blend of metal, solid wood and veneered wood.

Overstock PHOTO: Overstock

The online discount retailer — that usually offers low prices — is offering early doorbuster Black Friday deals that have already kicked off, with 15% off living room and bedroom furniture. Get an additional 15% off furniture, an extra 20% off rugs, an additional 15% off Christopher Knight brand furniture, an extra 15% off patio and garden furniture and an additional 15% off select dining room furniture too.

We’re currently digging the Carrington Telsiai Triangle Wood Coffee Table ($129.19, originally $161.49), which gives us major space age vibes.

Amazon PHOTO: Amazon

The online retail giant has already rolled out thousands`of Black Friday deals (and not just on furniture)! There are deals on home and seasonal goods, from chairs and tables to benches and even couches.

For more Amazon Black Friday deals, check out our roundup here.

Burrow PHOTO: Burrow

The modern and stylish online furniture retailer is offering fantastic savings. Through November 28, you’ll find 10% off up to $1,399, $200 off purchases of more than $1,400, $250 off purchases of more than $1,800, $300 off purchases of more than $2,200, $400 off purchases of more than $2,600 and $500 off purchases of more than $3,000 with code DEALS.

Cyber week runs Sunday, November 29 through Sunday, December 6, and you’ll find those same deals now with the code DOUBLE. Sale prices will display at checkout when codes are applied.

You can create a custom version of the chic Range 4-Piece Sectional Lounger ($1,495, originally $1695), or try the midcentury look of the Nomad Velvet Sofa with Chaise ($1,745, originally $1,995). Check out our review of Burrow couches here.