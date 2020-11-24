(CNN) —

Your family may be the people who you know best, but that often means they can also be some of the toughest ones to buy meaningful (or at the very least, useful) gifts for around the holidays. The editors here at Underscored asked our own family members about what’s on their wish lists — so if you’re stuck on gifts to give your loved ones, perhaps you’ll find some inspiration from the products our parents, grandparents, siblings and others are hoping to find under the tree this year!

Ugg Women’s Coquette Slippers (starting at $119.95; amazon.com)

“This holiday, the gift I want the most is Ugg slippers. They’re durable and would last me years, but they would also keep me extra warm and cozy while I work remotely in Minnesota this winter.” —Julie, mom of Stephanie Griffin, social media editor

Kitchen SinkShroom Stainless Steel Sink Strainer ($9.98; amazon.com)

“You may have seen SinkShrooms on TV and they are fantastic. There are even stainless steel ones that wash easily and don’t get as gross as the silicone ones. The kitchen ones are the best though! The holes in the top and sides allow the water to filter through and still catch any food debris with easy clean up. Throw these in with other kitchen accessories and some cookies and ta da!” —Kirsten, sister of Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Dyson V7 Trigger Cordfree Handheld Vacuum Iron/Nickel ($199.99; dyson.com or target.com)

“I’d like a Dyson handheld vacuum cleaner because I’ve recently had two hip replacements and I have two giant staircases in my home. It’ll make it much easier for me to clean pet hair and dust on the steps, and it’s known to be a really powerful device.” —Emily, mom of Emmy Favilla, deputy editor

Vitamix 7500 Blender ($479.99, originally $529.99; bedbathandbeyond.com)

“If you ask anyone who knows me, they wouldn’t describe me as a super health-conscious gal. But I’ve started taking steps to change that by incorporating more smoothies into my diet. Yes, the Vitamix 7500 Blender is a tad pricey upfront but it will pay for itself over time. If my goal falls through like my New Year’s resolutions do… I can always use it to make margaritas.” —Michele, mom of Delaney Strunk, programming editor

Olay Wrinkle Correction Serum, Vitamin B3 and Peptides ($28.94; walmart.com)

“For the holidays, besides wanting to be with family or go to the spa, I’d be thrilled to receive this Olay Wrinkle Correction Serum. Adding a serum to my skin care routine not only results in smoother skin, but it feels luxurious, too.” —Irene, grandma of Stephanie Griffin, social media editor

Michael Kors Leather Bedford Legacy Dome Satchel ($134.10, originally $298; macys.com)

“A purse is a nice complement to my personal style. I’d love if my kids gifted this to me. If I know it comes from Michael Kors it’s good quality — it’s like a stamp of approval. I love the structure of this bag and the detachable strap.” —Angela, mom of Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Charles Tyrwhitt Sharkskin Travel Suit ($499; ctshirts.com)

“The gift I would want for Christmas is a new suit. On some days during the week I go into the office, and this Charles Tyrwhitt suit would be a nice addition to my business professional attire. It’s important for me to have a good quality suit because it lasts for a long time, you can mix and match, and ultimately, you save money in the long run.” —Winston, dad of Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Kitangle Slope Style Cat Litter Box, XL ($169.99; chewy.com)

“I didn’t expect my cat to outgrow her litter box so quickly, but that’s what happens when you adopt a Maine coon. Her Christmas present this year will be the Kitangle Slope Style Cat Litter Box. It looks more like home decor, so really it’s a win/win for both of us.” —Mom of Delaney Strunk, programming editor

MacBook Pro, 13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage (starting at $1,249; amazon.com)

“It will be beneficial to my business to have up-to-date and modern technology. A MacBook Pro would bring my work as a DJ, producer and social media influencer to a new level. Personally, I’m team Apple. I think that they have the most innovative technology and are the simplest to use.” —Jaivin, brother of Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

T-fal E93808 Professional Nonstick Fry Pan ($38.24; amazon.com)

“Nonstick cookware I’ve used doesn’t last long — its coating has peeled off and gotten discolored. I’ve had to toss away a lot of pans. Please give me a good, long-lasting frying pan!” —Chiaki, mom of Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator ____________________________________________________________________________

Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Computer Speaker System ($156; amazon.com)

“This speaker system connects directly to your computer, and it’s great for Zoom meetings and listening to music!” —Bill, dad of Hayley Saltzman, head of social media



My Little Pony Rainbow Dash Pillow Buddy ($19.99; target.com)

“For Christmas, I want a blue My Little Pony pillow because I only have one My Little Pony pillow and it doesn’t have any friends. My pillow is lonely and the other toys don’t want to play with her. I don’t want her to be sad.” —Amila, 5-year-old cousin of Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

AmazonBasics Sherpa Comforter Set (starting at $42.75; amazon.com)

“The AmazonBasics Sherpa comforter set is the softest blanket ever and is oversized, so there is room for everyone. My kids have asked for the same sets for their beds too. Somehow it stays soft after repeated washings.” —Kirsten, sister of Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Ninja Foodi 8-Quart 2-Basket Air Fryer ($149.99; amazon.com)

“I’d want a bigger air fryer. It would help me speed up my cook time by being able to have more food inside. I could also cook more variations of food.” —Elisha, brother of Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Hugo Boss The Scent for Her Eau de Parfum ($83; amazon.com)

“For Christmas, I want a refill of my favorite perfume, Hugo Boss for Her. This fragrance moves me! If I can enjoy the fragrance that I exude, then that’s the start to everything. It allows me to move throughout my day in a confident and content manner.” —Gina, stepmom of Sarai Thompson, editorial coordinator

Moonybaby Baby Monitor ($41.99; amazon.com)

“The Moonybaby baby video monitor does not require Wi-Fi, so there are no disturbances or hacking with a clear screen on a small pager-size device. It’s so easy I can move the camera if I need to without a long setup process.” —Kirsten, sister of Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

The Coop Adjustable Pillow ($59.99; coophomegoods.com)

“This holiday season I would really like the Coop Adjustable Pillow. I am a side sleeper, and it’s really hard to get the right pillow, so an adjustable one sounds just perfect.” —Danny, dad of Stephanie Griffin, social media editor

PlayStation 5 Console ($499; walmart.com)

“I want the PlayStation 5 because I love playing video games. I’ve waited for the new console to come out for the past two years.” —Elisha, brother of Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Soft Wool Grid Serape ($178; eileenfisher.com)

“I’m not a huge fan of bulky clothing or cold weather, so all I want to see under my Christmas tree this year is a Soft Wool Grid Serape. Instead of a big coat hiding my fun fashion sense, the serape accentuates it perfectly, while keeping me snug as a bug for those chilly winter days.” —Michele, Mom of Delaney Strunk, programming editor

Full Tilt Classic Pro Ski Boots (starting at $375.95; amazon.com or $399.95, originally $499.99, evo.com)

“The gift I would want for Christmas is a pair of Full Tilt Classic Pro Ski Boots since I’ve already grown out of three hand-me-down pairs. They would allow me to have a smoother run and feel more comfortable when on and off the mountain, as well as give me the ability to get outdoors during a time where I am constantly at home.” —Jack, 16-year-old brother of Stephanie Griffin, social media editor

Outdoor UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Waterproof Sun Hat (starting at $8.06; amazon.com)

“I want this sun protection hat because it will cover my face, neck and shoulders to protect my skin from UV rays when I do yard work and outdoor activities. The sun’s UV rays are harsh to my skin.” —Chiaki, mom of Kai Burkhardt, editorial coordinator

Mejuri Diamond Necklace ($300; mejuri.com)

“A piece of jewelry is always a great thing. I’m thinking like a right-hand ring or a dainty necklace in 14K gold. You can never go wrong with jewelry.” —Angela, mom of Kiana Murden, associate lifestyle editor

Rowing Blazers Women’s Sheep Sweater ($295; rowingblazers.com)

“For the holidays this year, I really want the Princess Diana-inspired sheep sweater because it is so iconic, so cute and overall the perfect Christmas sweater staple.” — Jenny, sister of Stephanie Griffin, social media editor