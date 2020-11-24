(CNN) —

Black Friday isn’t quite here yet, but plenty of early sales are! While there are of course steep discounts on many big-ticket items that you can take advantage of throughout the week, there are also lots of quality products — including clothing, appliances and tech — you can snag for under $50. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks below.



Best tech deals

Fitbits (starting at $49.95; amazon.com)

Keep track of your steps and more with these discounted Fitbits. The Charge 4, Versa 2 and Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids are all up to $50 off, so you can start logging works, sleep and more for less.

4th-Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) for the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.

Energizer Max AA + AAA Batteries Combo Pack ($24.10, originally $31.97; amazon.com)

You can never have too many batteries on hand. This combo pack from Energizer has a total of 48 AA and AAA batteries to power tons of your devices.

Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your key ring, and Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card.

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

Belkin iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand ($49.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

Charge your phone and watch at the same time with this dock from Belkin. The back panel supports your iPhone while it charges via Lightning connector, and the side watch charger holds your watch while supporting nightstand mode.

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.

Philips Hue Smart Lightbulbs ($36.25, originally $47.25; amazon.com)

These smart lightbulbs can be controlled via app, allowing you to set timers, change colors and more. If you’re looking to stock up on bulbs or are just getting into the smart bulb scene, you won’t want to miss this deal, at more than $10 off a two-pack.

Best home and decor deals

Amazon brands furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)

You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is offering up to 15% off everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.

Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)

From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.

Moen bath fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)

Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.

Werner 8-Foot Fiberglass Step Ladder ($49.97, originally $99; homedepot.com)

Let’s face it: You’re likely going to need a tall, sturdy ladder at some point, so if you don’t have one already or your old one needs an upgrade, you can snag this top-rated model with 250-pound capacity for half off.

Disposable Face Masks ($9.99, originally $13.99; amazon.com)

You’ll always need more face masks. This deal gets you a pack of 50 disposable ones, which have solid reviews, for less than $10.

Coleman tents and outdoor gear (starting at $6.70; amazon.com)

If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.



Trtl Travel Pillow ($24, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

ven if you’re not taking trips right now, you should still consider investing in this bestselling travel pillow. It’s made with super soft fleece and features an internal support that allows you to comfortably rest your head. Don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for an extra 25% off.

Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

There’s a good chance that your blow-up mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump or bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free beanbag chairs now for 15% off.

Luggage Sets from Travelpro & Delsey ($49.99; amazon.com)

Luggage sets — and quality luggage sets at that — are rarely this cheap. So take advantage of a deal of on both hardside and softside sets from Delsey and Travelpro.



Best kitchenware deals

Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

For anyone who’s turned into a bona fide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40.

Cuisinart Waffle Iron ($47.99, originally $110; amazon.com)

Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this sweet device. It can make fluffy and delicious Belgian waffles in just a few minutes and a flick of the wrist.

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($15.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Whipping up half a dozen eggs has never been easier. This Dash Rapid Egg Cooker can hard boil, soft boil, poach, scramble and make omelets. Plus, it only weighs 1 pound and won’t take up too much counter space.

SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker with BPA-Free Bottle ($49.99, originally $89.99; walmart.com)

If you’re a seltzer fanatic and don’t have a SodaStream machine in your home already, now’s the time to snag one at $40 off. This one comes with a 1-liter BPA-free reusable bottle to boot.



Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Hand Mixer with Case ($10, originally $19.99; target.com)

Winning the spot for best budget pick when we tested hand mixers, this hand mixer is a simple, hardworking tool that gets the job done for less. It’s very easy to maneuver and aptly tackles all of the basic functions — mixing, whisking and beating.

Oxo Good Grips bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, this sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Air Fryer ($49.98, originally $99; walmart.com)

If you’ve been holding out on getting an air fryer, now is the time. Snag this top-rated model for half off — it can be used not only to fry but also to grill, bake and roast, and its food basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

Chefman Cordless Glass Electric Kettle ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Have you ever seen an electric kettle so chic? It lights up when water is boiling and even includes a bonus tea infuser so you can brew your favorite teas directly in the kettle.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($49.99, originally $99.99; target.com, amazon.com)

The Instant Pot has amassed a bit of a cult following, and for good reason: This handy appliance can do it all, from steaming to pressure-cooking to slow-cooking to making rice, soup and more. Its most popular size is half off — so if you’ve been thinking of getting yourself one, now’s the time! (It also makes for a delightful practical gift.)

Black & Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker ($19.99, originally $44.99; macys.com)

This rice cooker makes it easy not only to prepare rice — whether you’re cooking for yourself or a hefty serving for several people — but it also comes with a steaming basket and is big enough to prepare soup, pasta and more.

Rubbermaid Brilliance Storage 14-Piece Set ($26.36, originally $39.49; amazon.com)

This set of seven stackable, BPA-free, clear plastic food storage containers with matching lids is perfect for prepping meals, storing leftovers, or taking food on the go. They’re dishwasher- and freezer-safe and also have built-in vents to prevent splattering in the microwave.

Best clothing deals

Fine Form Bra ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

Everyone can use a new sports bra, and this one is a smokin’ deal at half off. Designed for training, with medium support, the bra comes in 32A to 38D sizing, has soft, malleable cups and can be worn with straight or racerback straps.

Align Super-High-Rise 10-Inch Short ($39, originally $58; lululemon.com)

Biker shorts were a top trend this year, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing them on the regular. Score this Align pair for just under $40 — perfect for heading to yoga or pairing with an oversize sweatshirt while lounging at home. (Find more early Black Friday finds at Lululemon here.)

Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Lezly Slipper (starting at $44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

This we know: Ugg makes one heck of a slipper. And that includes this cute Koolaburra pair, that comes in four colors (black, chestnut, red and light pink) and features a soft, faux fur lining and durable rubber sole. More to know: It also has over 1,600 positive reviews on Amazon.

Koolaburra by Ugg Ballia ($34.99, originally $49.99; zappos.com)

Let us count the ways we love this plush navy blue slide. Perfect for lounging inside (in style!) this winter, the faux-fur slipper can also be worn outside thanks to its ultra-thick rubber outsole.

BDG Hooded Cropped Teddy Jacket ($49, originally $79; urbanoutfitters.com)

This cropped number adds a little extra edge to the trendy teddy style that’s been having, as they say, a moment. Perfect for layering with just about any outfit, the jacket is available in five hues, including black and a chic pastel pink.

Get some seriously stylish jeans and denim jackets for up to 20% off with this Levi’s sale, which has styles for women, men and teens.

American Apparel (starting at $5.47; amazon.com)

Thought American Apparel was dead? Think again. The brand has its revamped bodysuits, jeans, T-shirts, sweaters and more now up to a whopping 50% off.

Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)

Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.

Haggar apparel (starting at $8.68; amazon.com)

Haggar, known for its menswear, is seriously discounting its line of men’s pants, with up to 65% shaved off some of its most popular pairs, from jeans to dress pants and khakis.

Calvin Klein (starting at $12.15; amazon.com)

Didn’t know Calvin Klein was on Amazon? Well, now you do. Grab some of the brand’s bags, scarves, coats, dresses and even luggage with this sale, which has items up to 30% off.



Best beauty deals

L’Oréal Paris (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)

Some of L’Oréal Paris’ top-rated and cult-favorite products are at a discount of up to 20% off this Black Friday. We’re particularly big fans of L’Oréal’s Signature Matte Lip Stain and the brand’s Infallible Hydrating Lip Gloss.



Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner ($11, originally $22; stila.com)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer ($29.39, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

on’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool is back down to its lowest price ever, so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

Belei skin care (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

The skin care brand Belei is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With formulas that are rich and full of noteworthy ingredients, we’d say it’s definitely worth a shot, and one of its combo sets is a good place to start.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick ($9, originally $18; sephora.com)

When we tested matte lipsticks, the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick wowed us with how smoothly it applies — it’s soft and moisturizing, and in a narrow twist-up tube, it’s easy to apply to your lips with precision. And now it’s half off!



Best toys and games deals

Lego building kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)

Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even “Star Wars”-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.

Lego Friends Juice Truck Lego Truck Building Kit ($11.99, originally $19.99; target.com)

Any little one would be thrilled to find this fun, colorful set under the Christmas tree this year, great for kiddos 4 and up.