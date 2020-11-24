(CNN) —

Black Friday isn’t quite here yet, but plenty of early sales are! While there are of course steep discounts on many big-ticket items that you can take advantage of throughout the week, there are also lots of quality products — including clothing, appliances and tech — you can snag for under $50. We’ve rounded up some of our top picks below.



Best tech deals

Fitbits (starting at $49.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Keep track of your steps and more with these discounted Fitbits. The Charge 4, Versa 2 and Ace 2 Activity Tracker for Kids are all up to $50 off, so you can start logging works, sleep and more for less.

4th Gen Echo Dot ($28.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The recently released fourth-generation Echo Dot, which features a new spherical shape, is on sale for the first time for Black Friday. Get yours for just $28.99 if you want the base model, or pay $10 more (still a great discount) the Echo Dot with Clock or the Kids Edition.

Tile Trackers (starting at $17.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re prone to losing your keys or wallet, pay attention to this deal on a couple Tile Trackers. You’ll find savings of up to 28% on the Tile Mate, which easily hooks onto your keyring, and Tile Slim, which fits into your wallet like a credit card.

Echo Flex ($9.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The tiny Echo Flex allows you to add a smart speaker to even the smallest of rooms, and right now, it’s down to the miniscule price of just $9.99. Just plug it into an outlet, and Alexa is at your service.

Blink Mini ($24.99, originally $34.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Up your home’s security with this smart, compact Blink Mini indoor smart security camera. It features two-way audio and motion detection, meaning you can opt to get alerts on your smartphone whenever there’s movement in your customized zones.

MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener ($29.98, originally $39.98; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your garage door opener (and honestly, who isn’t?) the MyQ smart garage door opener is beloved by shoppers. Through an app on your phone, you can open or close your garage door from anywhere, and you can add up to three people with the app too, which is ideal for families.

Philips Hue Smart Light Bulbs ($36.25, originally $47.25; amazon.com)

Philips Hue

These smart light bulbs can be controlled via app, allowing you to set timers, change colors and more. If you’re looking to stock up on bulbs or are just getting into the smart bulb scene, you won’t want to miss this deal, at more than $10 off a two-pack.

Best home and decor deals

Amazon brands furniture (starting at $6.83; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

You can give yourself a home makeover with this deal on AmazonBasics and other brands’ furniture and decor. The brand is up to 15% off on everything from picture frames and shower curtains to pillowcases and blackout curtains.

Rugs (starting at $5.12; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

From runners and rug pads to Moroccan rugs and shags, you can definitely score a great deal with this discount, which has 15% shaved off of some of Amazon’s top-rated finds.

Moen bath fixtures (starting at $42.39; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Does your bathroom feel like it could use an upgrade? You can save up to 20% on lots of Moen bath fixtures, including shower heads, sink faucets and even shower curtain rods.

Coleman tents and outdoor gear (starting at $6.70; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

If camping has suddenly piqued your interest these past few months as a truly safe outdoor activity, you can upgrade all your must-have gear with this deal, with Coleman tents, camping chairs and even coolers now up to 20% off.

Intex Airbeds and Pumps (starting at $8.47; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

There’s a good chance that your blowup mattress has seen better days. You can upgrade your pump, bed or even snag one of Intex’s popular inflatable bean-free bean bag chairs now for 15% off.

Best kitchenware deals

Le Creuset (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

For anyone who’s turned into a bonafide chef (or wannabe one) these past few months, Le Creuset is as valuable as gold. This sale has mini coquettes going for less than $20 and sweet canisters going for less than $40.

Cuisinart Waffle Iron ($47.99, originally $110; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Breakfast just got a lot more fun with this sweet device. It can make fluffy and delicious Belgian waffles in just a few minutes, and a flick of the wrist.

Oxo Good Grips bakeware (starting at $11.99; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

For bakers who feel like they can never have enough pans, this sale on Oxo bakeware (a highly trusted brand) has its top-rated pans, dishes and cooling racks up to 20% off.

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer ($49.98, originally $99; walmart.com)

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Air Fryer PHOTO: Walmart

If you’ve been holding out on getting an air fryer, now is the time. Snag this top-rated model for half off — it can be used not only to fry but also to grill, bake and roast, and its food basket is nonstick and dishwasher-safe.

Chefman Cordless Glass Electric Kettle ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)

Chefman Cordless Glass Electric Kettle PHOTO: Amazon

Have you ever seen an electric kettle so chic? It lights up when water is boiling and even includes a bonus tea infuser so you can brew your favorite teas directly in the kettle.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker ($49.99, originally $99.99; target.com)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-Quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker PHOTO: Target

The Instant Pot has amassed a bit of a cult following, and for good reason: This handy appliance can do it all, from steaming to pressure-cooking to slow-cooking to making rice, soup and more. Its most popular-sized model is half off — so if you’ve been thinking of getting yourself one, now is the time! (It also makes for a delightful practical gift.)

Black & Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker ($26.99, originally $44.99; macys.com)

Black & Decker 16-Cup Rice Cooker PHOTO: Macy's

This rice cooker makes it easy not only to prepare rice — whether you’re cooking for yourself or a hefty serving for several people — but it also comes with a steaming basket and is big enough to prepare, soup, pasta and more.



Best clothing deals

Fine Form Bra ($39, originally $78; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

Everyone can use a new sports bra, and this one is a smokin’ deal at half off. Designed for training, with medium support, the bra comes in 32A to 38D sizing, has soft, malleable cups and can be worn with straight or racer back straps.



Align Super High Rise Short 10” ($39, originally $58; lululemon.com)

PHOTO: Lululemon

Biker shorts were a top trend this year, with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber wearing them on the regular. Score this Align pair for just under $40 — perfect for heading to yoga or pairing with an oversized sweatshirt while lounging at home. (Find more early Black Friday finds at Lululemon here.)



PHOTO: Amazon

Get some seriously stylish jeans and denim jackets for up to 20% off with this Levi’s sale, which has styles for women, men and teens.

American Apparel (starting at $5.47; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Thought American Apparel was dead? Think again. The brand has its revamped bodysuits, jeans, T-shirts, sweaters and more now up to a whopping 50% off.

Puma (starting at $6.08; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Grab some discounted Puma sneakers and activewear (sports bras and leggings included) at up to 35% off with this sale.

Haggar apparel (starting at $8.68; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Haggar, known for its menswear, is seriously discounting its line of men’s pants, with up to 65% shaved off some of its most popular pairs, from jeans to dress pants and khakis.

Calvin Klein (starting at $12.15; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Didn’t know Calvin Klein was on Amazon? Well now you do. Grab some of the brand’s bags, scarves, coats, dresses and even luggage with this sale, which has items up to 30% off.



Best beauty deals

L’Oreal Paris (starting at $7.50; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Some of L’Oreal Paris’ top-rated and cult-favorite products are at a discount of up to 20% off this Black Friday. We’re particularly big fans of L’Oreal’s Signature Matte Lip Stain and the brand’s Infallible Hydrating Lip Gloss.

Belei skin care (starting at $13.50; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

The skin care brand Belei is one of Amazon’s best-kept secrets. With formulas that are rich and full of noteworthy ingredients, we’d say it’s definitely worth a shot, and one of its combo sets is a good place to start.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick ($9, originally $18; sephora.com)

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick PHOTO: Sephora

When we tested matte lipsticks, the Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick wowed us with how smoothly it applies — it’s soft and moisturizing, and in a narrow twist-up tube, it’s easy to apply to your lips with precision. And now, it’s half off!

Best toys and games deals

Lego building kits (starting at $8.70; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Burgeoning builders will love to construct any of these Lego building kits. There are planes, automobiles, rockets and even Star War-themed sets — plus a few Lego costumes — up for grabs for less right now.

Select board games (starting at $9.54; amazon.com)

PHOTO: Amazon

Take your next game night to the next level with deals on a variety of board games. There are twists on classics like Ms. Monopoly and Taboo: Kids vs. Parents, plus a few newer releases that are fun for both kids and grownups





