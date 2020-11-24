(CNN) —

The year 2020 turned everyone into a home cook. While some felt desperate to return to their regularly scheduled Seamless routines, others relished the hours they could spend off Zoom and in the kitchen, baking their own breads, mixing their own cocktails or mastering a new recipe.

If you have friends and family in the latter group, why not support their culinary momentum with a food-related holiday gift? From impeccable cookware to smart kitchen gadgets to a delivery of cheese (yes), this list’s got all the picks a cook or foodie could ever hope for. And if you’re looking for more gifts to give, check out our roundups of gifts for her, gifts for him, 5-star Amazon gifts, top-rated Nordstrom gifts, gifts for pets and practical gifts.

The Proclamation Duo Stainless Steel Set ($379; proclamationgoods.com)

We proclaimed our love for the Proclamation Duo back in October, and we haven’t stopped thinking about it. The frying pan turned stock pot turned Dutch oven turned wok set would make for a truly generous gift for anyone who loves to cook or is just starting out.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit ($40; uncommongoods.com)

We’re big on hot sauces over here, and for someone who loves all things spice, it doesn’t get much better than this make your own hot sauce kit, which comes with bottles, peppers, whole spices, vinegars and garlic to make your own special spicy concoction.

10.25-Inch Lodge Cast Iron ($14.88, originally $26.75; walmart.com, $19.99; target.com or $26.86; amazon.com)

One of the most classic pans to ever exist, gifting someone a Lodge cast iron is like gifting them a key to endless possibilities. The cast iron withstands the test of time (and can be passed down from generation to generation) and is an essential tool for any cook who wants to be considered serious.

Automatic Pan Stirrer With Timer ($25; uncommongoods.com)

If they’ve ever complained to you about having to stand over a pan continuously stirring their dinner, this clever device takes care of that problem for them.

T-fal Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan With Lid ($39.99; amazon.com)

Speaking of pans, this one won our title of the best nonstick pan of 2020. And can you believe that price?

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven ($249; ooni.com)

Some people are incredibly passionate about homemade pizza, so if you know the type, delight them with this pizza oven that’s fueled with wood pellets. This thing gets super hot (900 degrees Fahrenheit) super fast (just 15 minutes!), resulting in crispy pies in a matter of minutes.

BlendJet One Portable Blender ($39.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

This little blender is not just adorable but wildly convenient too. The blender gets its power by way of USB, so smoothie fanatics and nut butter connoisseurs can take it with them virtually anywhere. The lightweight gadget doubles as a portable cup, meaning you can blend and sip from the same vessel. Cleaning this thing is an absolute breeze; fill with water, add soap and blend.

Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender ($524.99, originally $699.95; amazon.com)

On the opposite side of the blender spectrum is this Vitamix, a heavy-duty machine that’s considered the Tesla of blenders, if you will. This blender effortlessly transforms ingredients into soups, dips, smoothies and beyond. It’s equipped with smart settings, including one that can gauge the size of the attached container, and makes for the perfect gift for any home chef. It also comes equipped with touch-screen controls for ease of use.

Zeal Clip to Pan Silicone Handy Spoon Rest ($8.99; target.com)

Spoon rests are an underrated kitchen tool. Anecdotally, ceramic ones are moot, as they’re prone to slipping off the countertop and breaking. This one geniously attaches to the pot or pan with which you’re cooking, offering a mess-free way to set and stir.

Rebrilliant Utensil Spoon Rest ($16.99; wayfair.com)

As if one spoon rest weren’t enough, here’s an alternative for someone who prefers everything to be in its place. This is a great option for the person who’s got at least three things going on the stove at once.

Talisman Designs Bacon Bin Grease Holder ($14.95; surlatable.com)

A strange but serviceable stocking stuffer, this grease collector will excite any meat-loving cook who’s looking for a more sustainable way to take care of extra fat. Trust us when we say the recipient of this gift will find endless ways to make delicious use of bacon grease.

Textured Mortar + Pestle ($19.20, originally $24; westelm.com)

This one’s for the guacamole aficionado who deserves a display to match their craft. The mortar is neutral enough to let the vibrant hue of the avocado sit center stage.

Five Two Silicone Oven Mitts & Pot Holders ($60; food52.com)

A gift that shows you care. These silicone mitts will protect your loved ones from any more burns and look chic in the kitchen when they’re not in use.

The Kombucha Shop Kombucha Starter Kit ($44.99; amazon.com)

You don’t technically need a kit to brew kombucha, but your booch-obsessed buddy definitely wants one. This starter kit is a thoughtful way to help them lean into their obsession even harder.

The French Pantry Bread Baking Kit Gift Set ($59.99; amazon.com)

For the person who keeps saying they want to bake bread like everyone did in quarantine, here’s the final nudge they need to get cooking. This kit comes with a proofing basket, a baguette couche, a scoring tool and more.

Murray’s Cheese Top Shelf Gift Box ($190; murrayscheese.com)

Here’s a decadent gift that says “you love cheese and I love you” without any words at all. This set serves nine to 11 people and includes 2.2 pounds of cheese and 9 ounces of meat, along with special accoutrements like honeycomb and cherry preserves.

Mighty Carving Knife ($89.99; sharperimage.com)

You certainly know someone — it might be your dad — who would find immense satisfaction in owning this powerful electric slicer that promises the feel and precision of a chainsaw. It works on everything from turkeys to watermelons.

Nespresso Vertuo Titan ($139.97, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

Anyone who has one talks about their Nespresso as if it were their child. The beloved pod brewer is definitely a favorite, and a fancy addition to any kitchen. This newer model brews both coffee and espresso and comes in five different colors. Gifting a Nespresso machine also offers you built-in future gifts: more coffee pods.

Mike’s Hot Honey ($8.48, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

A kitschy condiment that’s not kitschy at all, Mike’s Hot Honey is unmistakably good. Whether they’ve enjoyed it before or never once tried it, the recipient of this spicy sweet flavoring will love adding it to dressings, pizza and — sometimes — straight to their tongue.

Smeg Stainless Steel Electric Tea Kettle ($159.95; wayfair.com)

An electric kettle may seem plain, but it’s actually quite a luxury. Allowing the privilege of tea on demand, it’s pretty much a built-in butler. Better yet, Smeg’s retro aesthetic is adorable, and unlike the alarming screech of a standard kettle, this one nearly sings when it’s ready.

Root 23 Happy Hour Cocktail Mixer ($34.99; amazon.com)

Because it’s been too long since they spent $20 on a cocktail. These editor-approved, divine cocktail mixers will elevate their nightcap and allow some reminiscing of times when we could once go to bars.

Luxardo Maraschino Cherries ($18.97; amazon.com)

This is the kind of thing your cocktail-loving buddy would probably never buy for themselves, and as such, they miss the garnish immensely. Throw in a bottle of their favorite whiskey for extra cheer and possibly a free Manhattan.

A very weird gift to most people, your pal who’s obsessed with trying out trendy recipes will be swimming with joy when they see you’ve got them the little fish with a cult following.

Casablanca Market Moroccan Preserved Lemons ($5.99; worldmarket.com)

Really you can’t go wrong with a fancy jar of preserved lemons. These ones are special because they’re not too salty in taste. They’ll add a brightness to whatever your friend is cooking up.

Mariage Frères Marco Polo Tea ($35; amazon.com)

Mariage Frères’ inimitable bestselling tea is fruity, rich and loved by so many. Buy the tin of loose-leaf tea and pair it with a strainer (like these ones) and you’ll make tea time a new tradition in your giftee’s household.

Fishs Eddy Gilded Cafe Mirror Tray ($55.20, originally $69; westelm.com)

For the host with close to the most, help them get there with this pretty serving tray that can be toted from kitchen to dining room or can just sit pretty atop a table or bar.

Barillio Elite 23-Piece Bartender Kit Cocktail Shaker Set ($58.99, originally $75.99; amazon.com)

That cocktail’s not going to shake itself. This stainless steel set of tools is right for the aspiring mixologist — you know, the one who’s always first to claim it’s five o’clock somewhere.

Gift Classic Bokksu (starting at $44.95 for a 3-month subscription; bokksu.com)

If your friend has a big thing for Japanese snacks and candy, well then here is the gift for them. This editor-favorite subscription box comes jam-packed with all things sour, sweet and savory.

KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Stand Mixer ($499.99, originally $569.99; amazon.com)

They’ll think of you fondly every time they bake a batch of cookies and, if you’re lucky, maybe even send some over. This classic kitchen appliance is a must-have for any serious chef or baker, so give them the keys to earn such a title. On a tighter budget? You might want to check out our picks for the best hand mixers.

Truff Black Truffle Pomodoro & Arrabbiata, 2-Pack ($29.99; truff.com)

Truff is originally known for its decadent, truffle-infused hot sauce, and now it’s on to pasta. Your foodie friend will eat up these lavish sauces on nights when complicated cooking is not in the cards (hey, it happens to everyone).