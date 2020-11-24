(CNN) —

Though still a few days out, Black Friday deals are already underway at a number of retailers. We have an exhaustive list of more than 200 sales happening now. But we’ve also been keeping our eyes on some of our favorite products to see if and when their prices dip, either to all time lows or prices we rarely see.

Here are the best Black Friday deals we found today:

Echo Show 5 PHOTO: Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a favorite smart speaker of ours. With its 5.5-inch display and sleek miniature build, the Show 5 is perfect for a nightstand or desk. When it comes to music playback, the Echo Show 5 can definitely pump up the tunes and sounds really good with an overall balanced mix. It’s now on sale, matching its all-time low price of $44.99, down from $89.99.

Walk in comfort after scoring Cole Haan’s beloved ZERØGRAND oxfords for half the normal price ($100, down from $200). The wingtips are made from waterproof leather, are incredibly lightweight and are cushioned for ultimate comfort.

Theragun PHOTO: Theragun

These buzzy and pro athlete-backed massage guns rarely — if ever — go one sale. But today, the whole range is seeing discounts between $25 and $150 off. That means you can score the portable Mini for $174 (originally $199) and the professional-grade Pro massage gun for $449 (originally $599).

Winning the spot for best budget pick in our roundup of hand mixers, the Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer is a simple, hard-working mixer that gets the job done for less. It’s very easy to maneuver and aptly tackles all of the basic functions — mixing, whisking, beating — though it does lack a kneading attachment and was a bit slower on certain tasks compared to the higher-end hand mixers we tested. It was also the only lower-priced mixer we tested that came with a storage case and attachments. It’s currently 50% off.

Fitbit Charge 4 PHOTO: Fitbit

When we tested the Fitbit Charge 4, we strugged to find a major flaw with it. The Charge 4 is easy to use, has impressive battery life and NFC payment capabilities and will make its users happy, be they long-time fitness enthusiasts or people who are just starting an exercise program. It’s currently on sale for $99.95, down from its original price of $149.95.

PHOTO: Lululemon

Runners love the Fast and Free line for a lot of reasons — the leggings are practically weightless, allowing for unrestricted movement, and they come with two waist pockets and side drop-in pockets. The line is now slashed to a starting price of $69, down from the usual starting price of $138.

Charge your phone and watch at the same time with this dock from Belkin (now at an all-time low of $49.99, down from $99.99). The back panel supports your iPhone while it charges via Lightning connector, and the side watch charger holds your watch while supporting nightstand mode. It’s available in both a black and white finish to blend in with your office or home aesthetic.

PHOTO: Samsung

Right now, you can score a 65-inch Samsung 4K QLED for just $899.99. That’s $100 off the normal price of $999.99. While the Q60T is the entry-level of 2020 QLED line, colors will pop, contrast points will be dark and content can be upscaled. The best news is that it is a smart TV with access to hundreds of services right out of the box. Plus if you want a bigger size or a smaller model, Samsung is discounting nearly its entire line of 4K and 8K QLED models.

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker PHOTO: Amazon

Save $50 on the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker today. The upgraded version of the all-time bestseller Instant Pot Duo series, the Duo Nova boasts seven appliances in one, combining a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer, and yogurt maker.

Always Pan PHOTO: Our Place

The cult-favorite, beautifully-designed pan that can replace up to eight pans is currently $50 off, currently sitting at $95 (originally $145).

The Mirror PHOTO: Mirror

The Mirror is a futuristic home workout solution that hangs on your wall. Packed with thousands of classes, it can turn basically anywhere in your house into a gym. We reviewed it ourselves and really enjoyed the variety of classes. Right now you can get The Mirror for $500 off its original price of $1,495 with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven PHOTO: Amazon

Crisp your food to perfection (without oil) in the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, which features seven built-in smart programs including bake, roast, toast, broil, dehydrate and rotisserie. Nab it today at an all-time low price of $89, down from its usual $119.