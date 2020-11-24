Christmas online shopping top view. Female buyer with laptop, copy space on screen. Woman buys presents in internet with gold credit card, drinks coffee among gift boxes. Winter holidays sales

There’s always a good reason to buy a heartfelt holiday gift for someone special. This year, especially, we all need to embrace any opportunity to celebrate and treat our loved ones and friends with a token of our appreciation and to spread good tidings all season long.

To help you find just what you’re looking for, we sorted through the Amazon.ca holiday gift guide and separated it into different categories, including homeware, electronics, toys, and beauty and grooming to source the perfect gift for everyone on your list. We also plucked out some unique gifts that we think will put a smile on faces and really get everyone talking.

These are our top gift picks for Canadian shoppers available from Amazon.

Toys

The UpsideDownChallenge Game for Kids & Family ($45.99; amazon.ca)

This hilarious game features a pair of goggles that makes everything appear upside down. Challenge the family to draw, connect the dots and give a high-five from a completely new perspective.

Power Treads - Full Throttle Pack - By WowWee ($39.99; amazon.ca)

This kit includes 22 pieces for kids to use their imagination and create their own exciting tracks all over the house. Suitable for ages 5 and up this innovative toy will keep kids busy for hours.

LilGadgets Untangled Pro Children’s Wireless Bluetooth Headphones ($70.72; amazon.ca)

Kids can be rough on their headphones and have a tendency to twist or even bite the cables. This wireless Bluetooth pair, suitable for kids 3 and up, is rugged and allows kids to move freely up to 30 feet away from their device. They also provide great sound quality and feature a built-in microphone perfect for online learning.

VTech KidiGo Walkie Talkies ($37.60; amazon.ca)

Give little adventurers the chance to go undercover with this walkie talkie set from industry leader, VTech. The backlit screen allows them to send animated messages as well as chat from a distance of up to 650 meters.Homeware

Professor Maxwell’s VR Science Lab Virtual Reality Kids Science Kit ($69.99; amazon.ca)

For the little scientist in your family, gift them with this fun-filled laboratory to explore a range of experiments and includes a book detailing 25 interactive projects.

Magic Bag Warmy “Owl” Hot / Cold Compress ($12.99; amazon.ca)

Soothe little ones with these adorable magic bags that can be heated in the microwave to act like a warming, comforting hug. Alternatively cool in the freezer to use on hot days or for headaches and bumps. Also available as a fox, elephant or dog character.

Electronics

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame ($299.99, originally $319.99; amazon.ca)

Or the slightly smaller Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch ($206.91, originally $229.99; amazon.ca)

Take your digital picture frame game up a notch with either of these two clever products that you can update with new pictures remotely by email or through the app. Gift to family members and imagine their delight when you make pictures of the grandkids magically appear in their home.

Pure Enrichment MistAire Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier ($49.99; amazon.ca)

Sleep better and breathe easier with this easy to use humidifier at a great price. It comes with an AC adaptor, cleaning brush and a five-year warranty.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera ($89.99; amazon.ca)

Teens, especially, will love the look of this easy to use instant camera, which comes in cute colors like blush pink and sky blue and features a one-touch selfie mode.

Garmin Approach S10, Lightweight GPS Golf Watch ($199.99; amazon.ca)

This entry-level golf allows avid players to keep score, track total distance played and total time, as well as provide yardages to the front, back and middle of the green.

Audio-Technica Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable ($159.99; amazon.ca)

For the music lover who appreciates all things retro, give them a turntable and a selection of records. This model comes with the modern addition of a USB connection for PC or Mac.

Home

Vitruvi White Stone Essential Oil Diffuser ($119.00; amazon.ca)

To make the whole house smell inviting and fresh pick up a scent diffuser from Vancouver-based home brand Vitruvi. Choose their best selling handcrafted Essential Oil Stone Diffuser, which is made of porcelain and uses ultrasonic vibrations without heat.

Essential Well Being: A Modern Guide to Using Essential Oils in Beauty, Body, and Home Rituals by Sara Panton (From $14.99; amazon.ca)

Learn even more about the power of essential oils with this book written by Vitruvi co-founder Sara Panton. In this volume, she shares her knowledge of botanicals and wellness to elevate even the simplest moments in a day.

____________________________________________

Francis Francis X7.1 Iperespresso Machine ($325; amazon.ca)

Treat the coffee aficionado in your life to a premium java experience with the Iperespresso machine from Illy in classic red. The stylish 1960s Italian retro design should make a real statement in any kitchen.

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum ($349.99; amazon.ca)

Gift your friend or loved one with extra free time by automating the cleaning of their floors and rugs with this clever robot vacuum cleaner. It can even be activated by Alexa and comes with its own app to schedule cleaning sessions.

CUISINART SM-50RC Precision Master 5.5 Qt (5.2L) Stand Mixer, Red ($313.68; amazon.ca)

Enthusiastic home bakers will love this professional quality stand mixer, which features a chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and comes with a recipe book.

Beauty and Grooming Gifts

Burt’s Bees Holiday Kissable Colour Gift Set ($9.97; amazon.ca)

Made with all-natural ingredients and with a commitment against animal testing, Burt’s Bees products are the perfect choice for cruelty conscious beauty fans. The set features three lip shimmers in holiday-inspired shades of peony, fig and rhubarb and comes in a deluxe gift box.

The Trimmer by Meridian: Electric Below-The-Belt Trimmer Built for Men ($78.00; amazon.ca)

This premium men’s grooming product addresses a much-neglected corner of the market, intimate hair trimming. Featuring a ceramic rust-resistant blade, it can be used wet or dry and prevents nicks in the most sensitive of areas.

The Knot Dr Detangling Hot Air Brush by Conair ($59.96; amazon.ca)

This hot air brush has ionic technology to seal the hair cuticle and prevent frizz. It also comes with a root volumizing attachment for extra body and bounce.

ghd Protect & Finish Style Set ($99.00; amazon.ca)

The “gh” in ghd stands for good hair. This set includes a paddle brush for the smooth, sleek hair plus a heat-protecting spray and serum.

Braun Facespa Pro 911 Facial Epilator ($89.97; amazon.ca)

Cleanse, tone and epilate with one innovative product. Designed to leave skin smooth, clean and radiant due to the micro-vibration toning head, which fans of the product say improves the appearance of the skin.

I Heart You Cleansing Kit ($23.99; amazon.ca)

These soft reusable makeup remover pads don’t require cleansers and effortlessly remove all traces of makeup without dragging the skin. This kit includes three pads in pink, teal and gold, a spa headband, and a handy laundry bag for quick and easy cleaning.

Unique Gifts

TECBOSS 3D Pen, SL300 Intelligent 3D Printing Pen ($58.88; amazon.ca)

Creative types will love this 3D printing pen, which comes with two finger protectors to keep hands safe while sketching and doodling 3D masterpieces.

Nostalgia HDS248COKE Large Coca-Cola Diner-Style Steamer ($68.99; amazon.ca)

This classically styled steamer fits 24 hot dogs at a time and features a bun warming tray. Perhaps you’ll prompt your giftee to start a collection as this nostalgic kitchen item is from a range of similarly themed products.

Progressive International GMMC-68 Microwavable S’Mores Maker ($21.99; amazon.ca)

This cute gadget makes two delicious s’mores in just 30 seconds while the character’s arms hold the stack in place and stop the marshmallow from escaping or melting too much.

Tetris Heat Change Mug ($19.09; amazon.ca)

This mug changes colour when you add a hot beverage and reveals the famous blocks from the addictive classic video game.

Pure Enrichment PureGlow Crystal 2-in-1 Himalayan Salt Lamp and Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser ($105.99; amazon.ca)

Give the gift of a healing Himilayan salt lamp featuring salts naturally mined in Pakistan. This 2-in-1 lamp and essential oil diffuser creates a welcoming atmosphere in any room.

Zippo Hand Warmer (From $23.97; amazon.ca)

Beat the chill of the Canadian winter with these colourful little hand warmers that come in pink, orange, white and camouflage. They are small enough to fit in little pockets but still provide 2.5 times more heat than disposable hand warmers.

