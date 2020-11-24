Mexican authorities uncover 113 bodies in mass grave

(CNN) Mexican authorities have announced the discovery of at least 113 bodies from a mass grave in Jalisco state.

Of the total, 30 bodies have been identified by relatives, said state attorney Gerardo Octavio Solís at a press conference Sunday. There were 28 men and two women identified, he said.

The mass grave is located in El Salto municipality, southeast of state capital Guadalajara, in central Mexico.

A spokesman for the state attorney's office told CNN the dig started on October 1 and excavation work continues.

Another mass grave is being excavated at Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, around 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of El Salto by road, where a further 25 bodies have been found.

