Romaine in at least 15 states voluntarily recalled over possible E. coli risk, FDA says

(CNN) A limited number of cases of organic romaine lettuce hearts have been recalled because of a possible risk of E. coli.

Dole is coordinating with regulatory officials, and no illnesses have been reported in association with the recall.

The impacted products were distributed in Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia, and were harvested and packed nearly four weeks ago, so they should no longer be on store shelves.

"The products being recalled are Dole Organic Romaine Hearts 3pk (UPC 0-71430-90061-1), combined English/French packaging, with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20, and Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts (UPC 7-11535-50201-2), with Harvested-On dates of 10-23-20 and 10-26-20," the release said.

