A rare species of whale washed ashore dead in North Carolina

(CNN) A North Atlantic right whale calf was discovered dead on the shore of a barrier island off North Carolina on Friday, according to officials.

The right whale is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world, according the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and there are only around 400 of them remaining.

The male newborn was found on the beach on North Core Banks , part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Preliminary reports indicate that the animal died during birth or shortly after, according to NOAA. Scientists performed a necropsy on the animal and took DNA samples to determine the calf's mother.

This is the beginning of the right whale's calving season, which begins mid-November and runs through mid-April. NOAA called this death a "devastating" start to the season.

"Each new right whale calf brings so much hope for this critically endangered species, and losses like this have a substantial impact on their recovery," NOAA said in a news release on Monday. "Their population has been experiencing a significant decline and high juvenile and adult mortality in recent years."