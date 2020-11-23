Family files suit over Publix employee's death. It says company failed to protect him from Covid-19

(CNN) The family of a Publix employee who died from coronavirus complications has filed a wrongful death lawsuit that claims the grocery store chain refused to allow employees to wear masks at the time he became sick.

Gerardo Gutierrez, 70, contracted the virus from a fellow deli employee, Monday's lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade County alleges. It contends the chain in the early months of the pandemic was worried face coverings would frighten customers.

CNN reached out to Publix for comment but did not immediately receive a reply.

Gutierrez was working at a Miami Beach location when the other employee started exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 on March 27-28, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit further alleges that Publix knew or should have known that the employee was exhibiting signs and symptoms, but failed to send her home or ensure that she did not present for work.

