Pennsylvania to ban alcohol sales at bars and restaurants on Thanksgiving eve in effort to stop coronavirus spread

(CNN) In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, Pennsylvania state officials announced Monday that residents will not be able to purchase alcohol at bars or restaurants the night before Thanksgiving.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced that the temporary suspension will go into effect on 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain in place until 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.

"It turns out that the biggest say for drinking is the Wednesday before Thanksgiving," Wolf said. "When people get together in that situation, it leads to an increase in the exchange of fluids, that leads to an increase in infection."

On Saturday alone, there were more than 7,000 new cases of Covid-19, according to data from the state, and more than 4,000 additional new cases on Sunday.

"Transmission of Covid-19 is reaching new heights that we have not yet encountered," Levine said.