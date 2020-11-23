A man wearing Trump gear who was seen deliberately exhaling on women outside Trump golf club has been charged

(CNN) A man wearing a Trump shirt and an inflatable Trump innertube around his belly who was seen on video deliberately exhaling on two women outside of President Donald Trump's golf course in Virginia has been charged with simple assault.

Raymond Deskins, 61, of Sterling, Virginia, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

One of the women shot cellphone video of Saturday's incident outside Trump's club in Sterling and posted it on social media.

Michele Bowman, public information officer for the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to CNN that Raymond Deskins, the man charged, is the man seen in the video.

CNN has been unable to reach Deskins despite multiple attempts.

Read More