(CNN) The fire department in Kansas City, Missouri, lost two employees to Covid-19 in two days, a devastating development their chief called "the worst-case scenario."

Captain Robert "Bobby" Rocha and Scott Davidson, a communication specialist and paramedic, had been in the hospital "for a while" before succumbing to the virus, Fire Chief Donna Lake said.

"All of us standing here ... were close personal friends with the people we lost," the chief said Sunday during a news conference. "They're all tenured employees, so we grew up together on this department. We work together, we fight together, we live together, we eat together, we do everything like families do at work."

With first responders interacting daily with people who may be infected, following those measures helps protect professionals on the front lines, Lake said.

