Police looking for multiple suspects after 7 shot, 1 fatally, at a Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn

(CNN) Police are looking for multiple suspects after seven people were shot overnight at a Sweet 16 party in Brooklyn, according to the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

All seven victims were transported to local hospitals, NYPD Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a press conference early Monday morning. One of the victims, a 20-year-old woman, has died.

The six others injured in the shooting, ages 14 to 20, are expected to survive, said NYPD Deputy Chief Michael Kemper.

The incident comes amid a jump in shootings in New York City. Last month, there were 137 shooting incidents and 502 gun arrests in the city, increases of 121% and 102%, respectively, over the same month last year, according to the NYPD's crime statistics report.

The Sweet Sixteen party was held at a party hall on Liberty Avenue Sunday evening and attracted a large crowd, Kemper said. Police responded and dispersed the crowd, but people moved the gathering down the street to another building, where the shooting took place.

