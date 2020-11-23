This kid's love of Cheetos led him to start a business that helped his family move from a shed into an apartment

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Whenever Aaron Moreno heard the ice cream truck's familiar jingle, he looked to his mom for a smile to know if she had enough money for Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

But for his mom -- who is undocumented, single and struggling to make ends meet -- it wasn't always easy to buy Aaron his favorite snack.

That's what inspired the 8-year-old to start selling plants in East Los Angeles. The small project quickly transformed into a business that helped his family of four move from a shed into an apartment.

"When I lost both my jobs in March because of the coronavirus pandemic and we had no option but to live in a shed, this kid was always asking for Hot Cheetos," Berenice Pacheco, Aaron's mom, told CNN. "It's just $3, but when you have kids and you don't have a job, it can make all the difference."

Aaron -- who wanted to help his mom, and score some snacks -- used Pacheco's last $12 to buy succulents, which he sold to neighbors for a small profit.

Read More