A 5th grader wants to deliver 100,000 meals to people in need before Thanksgiving Day

(CNN) Orion Jean may just be 10 years old, but he's on a mission to help thousands of people across Texas.

The ambitious fifth grader wants to provide 100,000 meals to people in need by Thanksgiving Day. It's a part of his "Race to 100K Meals" project, in which volunteers can drop off packaged meals to participating locations in Texas, host their own drop-off events or donate funds or resources to help the campaign reach its goal.

Orion, who lives in Fort Worth, says that he was inspired by how challenging this year has been with the Covid-19 pandemic. His school switched to virtual learning while his parents, who are both involved in the medical field, began working from home.

"I was looking around at all of the things that have been going on, and everything negative we hear in the news," Orion told CNN. "I knew that helping people could have an impact -- it was what we needed right now."

Each of these meals comes with a bottle of water, fresh fruit and a granola bar. Volunteers are asked to pack a special message for the recipient to read. Besides working with non-profit TangoTab on this event, Jean received a donation of 100,000 yogurts from Chobani.

