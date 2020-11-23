Kate Andersen Brower is author of "The Residence," "First Women," "Team Of Five" and "First In Line," and consultant on the CNN Original Series "First Ladies," now on CNNgo. Kate Bennett is a White House correspondent for CNN. The views expressed here are their own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Lady Bird Johnson moved into a White House in mourning after President Kennedy's assassination in 1963. Black cloth hung over chandeliers, windows and doorways, and Kennedy staffers sobbed in the mansion's hallways.

This was obviously not how Lady Bird wanted to become first lady. Yet over the five years of her husband Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency, she would defy all expectations.

Lady Bird Johnson in 1963.

As first lady, Lady Bird helped create Head Start for preschool-aged children from low-income families, and she famously "beautified" America's roadways as the guiding force behind 1965's Highway Beautification Act. But it was her determination to always speak up for what was right, even if it put her own life at risk, that has made her one of the most effective first ladies in American history.

Lady Bird was born Claudia Alta Taylor in 1912. She grew up wealthy in a small East Texas town in a country mansion that was built by slaves. From the moment she met and ma