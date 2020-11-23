Netanyahu held secret meeting with Saudi Crown Prince, Israeli minister confirms

Jerusalem (CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday in the Saudi city of Neom, in the first meeting between the two leaders, an Israeli minister confirmed.

Speaking on Israel's Army Radio, Education Minister Yoav Gallant, a member of the Prime Minister's Likud party, called the meeting an "incredible achievement" and congratulated Netanyahu.

"Let us say that the very existence of the meeting, the fact that it was put out publicly, even if it is only half-official at the moment, [is] a matter of great importance from any aspect and matter," Gallant said when asked by the radio interviewer about the meeting.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was also in the city of Neom as part of his swing through the region, two days after he had been in Israel.

The Israeli and Saudi governments have not commented officially on the meeting, which was first reported by Barak Ravid of Walla! News and Axios. Netanyahu was joined by Mossad head Yossi Cohen, who has spearheaded the normalization efforts between Israel and the Sunni Gulf states.

