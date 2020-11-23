Good Samaritan helps 93-year-old Rhode Island man find lost wedding ring

(CNN) James Crowley has a lot to be thankful for this year, after being reunited with the wedding ring he lost in a pile of leaves.

The 93-year-old Rhode Island native said he spends a lot of time outside his Westerly home clearing leaves from his yard.

He'd been doing just that one Saturday when he realized the wedding band he'd been wearing for 71 years was gone. "First time in 71 years that ring was off my finger," Crowley told CNN. "I really missed it."

Crowley built the house as a wedding gift for his late wife Mary when they got married. "It must have slipped off when I took off my gloves," said Crowley, adding that it was already dark outside. He was beside himself and the first thing he did was call his daughter Deidre Miguel.

Miguel, a nurse, said she could tell her father was upset. She immediately wanted to help find the missing ring.

