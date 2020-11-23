You have permission to not be thankful this Thanksgiving

"This Thanksgiving's a bust, but try to focus on gratitude," advised one health site, a precursor to a warning to avoid gathering outside our immediate households for the holidays.

"Share gratitude, not COVID this Thanksgiving," another warned.

I have plenty to be grateful for, I know. I remain gainfully employed and am privileged enough to get to work from home. As of this writing, I still have my health, not having yet caught the virus (knock on everything) that has killed more than 1.3 million people around the world. While I know people who have died from Covid-19, including those my age in my extended networks, my immediate circle remains, for the most part, well.

And yet. I am incapable of feeling the joy that has, for every Thanksgiving prior to 2020, accompanied me to the homes of friends and family. There will be no road trips, no extended family hugs, no old friends in town visiting and reminiscing over a tall cold one, no spontaneous moments featuring new characters. This year is all plot twists without the comic relief.

I have landed in a new place this year, one where it's perfectly acceptable to want people to take their gratitude and shove it up this year's pathetically small turkey cavity.

Yes, I retain the right to feel full-on Scrooge this year, and I invite you to join me.

After all, forcing yourself to feel happy or gracious -- when you simply don't -- isn't a helpful thing to do. Forced positive thinking, in fact, does not make you happier, according to experts.

"The practice of gratitude has become popular in recent years, and it can be valuable, but not as a forced one," said Thandiwe Dee Watts-Jones, a clinical psychologist and faculty member at the Ackerman Institute, a family therapy institute in New York City.

Forced gratitude is not constructive

We've all heard from any number of self-help research and books and podcasts and gurus that gratitude is a necessary embodiment to help us live fulfilling lives. But the truth is, sometimes gratitude just isn't possible.

Still, we might try in small ways to attach to some hope before diving back into that apple pie.

"As we approach the holidays dominated by losses, uncertainty, and human depravity, we can still be open, in a gentle way, to noticing what is good in our lives, what or who is holding us, a child's smile, a poem, someone's love, perhaps spirit," Watts-Jones said. "We can allow appreciation for whatever beauty we may still see, even in the face of suffering, and if not, accept that at this moment, it is enough to be where you are."

After our brief interlude with gratitude, feel free to snuggle back up to your inner bah humbug.