Footballer Anele Ngcongca dies in a car accident aged 33

(CNN) Former South African football international Anele Ngcongca died in a car accident on Monday, according to the country's IPSS Medical Rescue service.

In a statement on its website, IPSS Medical Rescue said it responded to a single vehicle roll-over on the N2 highway near Mtunzini.

"On arrival of IPSS advanced life support paramedics, they found an adult male lying approximately 30m from the wrecked vehicle. The man showed no signs of life and was declared dead by paramedics," said the statement.

According to the IPSS, a female driver was trapped in the wreckage having sustained "critical injuries" but was freed and is now in hospital.

Ngcongca, 33, had been transferred from Mamelodi Sundowns to AmaZulu on loan, and both Premier Soccer League sides, the top tier of South African football, paid tribute to the defender following the accident.

